Appotronics Corporation Ltd.: Appotronics Appearing on ISE 2024 in Barcelona

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 30 to February 2 local time, the 2024 trade show of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE 2024), the world's leading business-to-business event for the AV and systems integration industries, holding in Barcelona, Spain. Appotronics (688007.SH), one of the laser display technology leaders, appeared on Booth #4H400 with multiple professional display technology solutions and core home-use components that can be used in various applications such as outdoor light shows, indoor exhibitions, commercial offices, and home entertainment, etc. Appotronics has been actively promoting technologies and applications to enter the European and global markets.

According to official information, ISE (Integrated Systems Europe) is currently the most authoritative, largest, and most attractive global commercial audiovisual technology exhibition. This exhibition is a "technological showcase" for industry professionals and an "innovative destination" for the professional audiovisual and systems integration fields. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024, this exhibition reached its most enormous scale in history, spanning eight halls of Fira de Barcelona Gran Via, a 30% expansion compared to the previous year. ISE 2024 has hosted over 1,300 exhibitors worldwide to showcase their innovative products. Up to now, all tickets have been sold out, and the number of attendees at ISE 2024 is anticipated to be at a record high.

In terms of core home-use components, Appotronics has focused on showcasing its home-use laser display optical machine and complete products such as panchromatic laser TVs and ALPD 5.0 high-brightness micro projectors, bringing a comprehensive demonstration from the technology aspect to the component aspect in various application scenarios.

The ALPD 5.0 super panchromatic laser technology, independently developed by Appotronics, has overcome the technical bottleneck in pure tri-color laser or pure tri-color LED light sources by innovatively combining six light sources (tri-color LED + tri-color laser), effectively addressing problems like speckle and color fringe when using pure tri-color laser light source and brightness limitation when using pure tri-color LED light source. Therefore, the ALPD 5.0 has the advantage of providing brighter and more comfortable colors with no speckles.

In September 2023, ALPD 5.0 was officially put into production with active and more extensive promotion in overseas markets. Previously, the TriVision Ultra 4K Smart Projector produced by Nexight Inc, a new projection product featuring ALPD 5.0 technology, was honored with the "Innovation Award for Computer Peripherals and Accessories" at CES 2024 once launched.

In terms of professional display, Appotronics's engineering projector S Pro, which marked the first application of ALPD®5.0 super panchromatic laser technology in the engineering projector, debuted at ISE 2024. Benefiting from an outstanding dynamic balance between brightness and color gamut, the S Pro can offer exceptional visual effects and operational experiences for both outdoor cultural tourism projects and indoor exhibition and showcase projects.

Appotronics's professional display overseas business has covered multiple countries and regions, including the United States, France, Turkey, and South Korea. The company is now actively expanding into more markets, such as Europe, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. With the accelerating recovery of overseas markets and the continuous expansion of laser projection application scenarios, an increasing number of international customers are going to select Appotronics' products.

