

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings plc (PHNX.L) reported 2023 new business net fund flows of about 7 billion pounds, up about 80% from the prior year. This was underpinned by improved performance in the Standard Life branded Pension & Savings and Retirement Solutions businesses.



The company said it has delivered about 1.5 billion pounds of total new business long-term cash generation in 2023, achieving its 2025 target two years early.



The Group continues to expect its Solvency II Surplus to be slightly below the 30 June position of 3.9 billion pounds.



The company said it will announce its full year 2023 results on 22 March 2024.



