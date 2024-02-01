LONDON (dpa-AFX) - A.G. Barr plc (BAG.L), a soft drink and energy drink manufacturer, Thursday said it expects full-year revenue to be nearly 400 million pounds, up 26% from 317.6 million pounds reported last year, helped by strong second-half performance.
Adjusted profit before tax is now expected to be nearly 49.5 million pounds, up 13.8% from 43.5 million pounds in the previous year, slightly ahead of previous market expectations.
The company said it expects reported profit before tax for the year to be about 50.3 million pounds reflecting the release of a 0.8 million pounds prior year accrual associated with the acquisition earn-out of Boost Drinks Limited in December 2022.
