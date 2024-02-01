

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L), on Thursday, announced that it remains confident in the operating and financial performance of the Group and is maintaining its guidance for the full year.



Revenue for the period was up by 5% and 9% at constant currency. Order intake in the period was up by 7% on the six months to December 2022 and up 37% on the six months to June 2023. The order book at 31 December 2023 was in excess of £470 million, compared to £395 million at 30 June 2023 and £414 million at 31 December 2022.



As on 31 December 2023, net debt was £63.3 million compared to £62.1 million at 30 June 2023 with additional payments relating to previous acquisitions and prior year restructuring being funded by improved cash conversion. Looking forward to H2, the company expects net debt to remain broadly in line with December 2023.



Further, the Board is maintaining its guidance for FY23/24, underpinned by the company's strong order intake in the second quarter of H1 and increased visibility for the second half of the year.



