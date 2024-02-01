

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Glencore plc (GLEN.L), a mining company, on Thursday reported lower metal production for the fiscal 2023.



Further, the company issued a production guidance for fiscal 2024.



Own sourced copper production decreased 5 percent to 1,010.1 kt from 1,058.1 kt last year especially following the sale of Cobar in June and on lower copper by-product production outside the Copper department.



Own sourced cobalt production reduced 6 percent to 41.3 kt from 43.8 kt in the previous year, due to feed plan adjustments at Mutanda in the context of an oversupplied market.



Own sourced zinc production declined 918.5 kt from 938.5 kt in the prior year, on the 2022 disposals of South American zinc operations and closure of Matagami operations.



Own sourced nickel production fell 9 percent to 97.6 kt from 107.5 kt over a year ago, on higher INO third party production and a planned shutdown of Murrin Murrin for routine maintenance.



Attributable ferrochrome production dropped 22 percent to 1,162 kt from 1,488 kt of last year, on planned additional smelter downtime during the 3-month high electricity demand winter season, a period of elevated power prices.



Coal production increased 3 percent to 113.6 mt from 110.0 mt in the previous year, on higher productivity in South Africa.



Lead and silver production reduced by 5 percent and 16 percent respectively, however gold production increased by 13 percent.



Looking forward to the full year, the company expects Copper production to be in the range of 950 -1,010 kt, Cobalt production in the range of 35 - 40 kt, Zinc to be between 900 - 950 kt, Nickel to ne between 80 - 90 kt, Ferrochrome in the range of 1,100 - 1,200 kt and coal to be between 105 - 115 mt.



On Wednesday, Glencore shares closed at 420.45 pence, down 0.14% in London.



