01.02.2024 | 09:06
iM Global Partner launches Global Core Equity Fund sub-managed by Richard Bernstein Advisors

PARIS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) has announced it has launched the iMGP Global Core Equity Fund, sub-managed by its Partner Richard Bernstein Advisors (RBA), a renowned asset allocation specialist based in New York.

Richard Bernstein, CEO & CIO at RBA

The iMGP Global Core Equity Fund is based on RBA's existing global equity strategy, which was launched 14 years ago. It currently has assets under management of just under USD3 billion and has proven to be popular with institutional investors looking for an active core global equity approach.

The Fund uses a macro-driven, top-down approach that seeks long-term, risk-adjusted performance. Driven by market themes that may differ from the consensus, the Fund seeks to identify potentially overlooked equity investment opportunities around the world.

It is broadly diversified, opportunistic and style-agnostic and has a "go anywhere, while not being everywhere" approach.

RBA manages exposures based on quantitative indicators and the firm's macro-economic analysis. It rebalances the portfolio as necessary to reflect desired market exposures and risk parameters.

Richard Bernstein, CEO & CIO of Richard Bernstein Advisors commented: "Building upon our success in the U.S where we manage close to $15 billion of AUM, we are now making our Global Equity strategy available to investors outside of the US, in a UCITS structure. Today's unusual market landscape calls for significant diversification across global market segments, perfectly aligning with our strategy. We are excited to extend this opportunity to investors globally and form new partnerships to continue that success."

Jamie Hammond, Deputy CEO - Head of International Distribution said: When you look at the global equity sectors, it is global large-cap blend that has consistently been the most popular with investors. This new fund provides access to RBA's global core equity expertise in a UCITS format, and it will be structured to invest directly in the underlying equities of their ETF global equity strategy, in order to appeal to a broader client base.

Media Contact: media@imgp.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331171/Richard_Bernstein_CEO_CIO_RBA.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331183/iM_Global_Partner_Logo.jpg

iM Global Partner Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/im-global-partner-launches-global-core-equity-fund-sub-managed-by-richard-bernstein-advisors-302049780.html

