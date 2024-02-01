Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01
[01.02.24]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.01.24
IE00BMQ5Y557
199,600.00
EUR
0
21,019,411.06
105.3077
Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.01.24
IE000V6NHO66
6,037,618.00
EUR
0
58,684,744.24
9.7199
Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.01.24
IE000L1I4R94
62,090.00
USD
0
645,951.34
10.4035
Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.01.24
IE000LJG9WK1
686,740.00
GBP
0
7,023,139.60
10.2268
Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
31.01.24
IE000061JZE2
50,000.00
USD
0
505,463.85
10.1093