Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 09:06
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

[01.02.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.01.24

IE00BMQ5Y557

199,600.00

EUR

0

21,019,411.06

105.3077

Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.01.24

IE000V6NHO66

6,037,618.00

EUR

0

58,684,744.24

9.7199

Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.01.24

IE000L1I4R94

62,090.00

USD

0

645,951.34

10.4035

Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.01.24

IE000LJG9WK1

686,740.00

GBP

0

7,023,139.60

10.2268

Tabula FTSE Indian Government Bond Short Duration UCITS ETF-USD ACC

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

31.01.24

IE000061JZE2

50,000.00

USD

0

505,463.85

10.1093


