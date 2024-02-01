

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) confirmed Thursday that it has reached a confidential settlement with David Browne, resolving a case related to heartburn medicine Zantac filed in California state court.



The case was set to go to trial on 20 February 2024, and instead will now be dismissed, GSK said in a statement.



Zantac (ranitidine) is a drug for heartburn that has been removed from the markets over allegations that it causes cancer.



GSK stated that the settlement reflects the company's desire to avoid the distraction related to protracted litigation in the case. The company does not admit any liability in the settlement.



The company said it continue to vigorously defend itself based on the facts and the science in all other Zantac cases.



GSK said in June 2023 that it reached a confidential settlement with James Goetz, resolving a case related to Zantac filed in California state court. Similarly in October 2023, GSK reached a confidential settlement in the Cantlay/Harper case that was filed in the California state court.



