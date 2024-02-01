

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to nearly a 2-month high of 1.0781 against the euro and nearly a 2-1/2-month high of 0.6521 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0822 and 0.6579, respectively.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the greenback advanced to a 2-day high of 1.2643 and a 3-day high of 0.8651 from early lows of 1.2698 and 0.8619, respectively.



The greenback edged up to 147.09 against the yen, from an early low of 146.47.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback to 3-day highs of 0.6096 and 1.3464 from early lows of 0.6141 and 1.3420, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.06 against the euro, 0.64 against the aussie, 1.25 against the pound, 0.88 against the franc, 150.00 against the yen, 0.59 against the kiwi and 1.36 against the loonie.



