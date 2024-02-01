Anzeige
Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

Capital Gearing Trust plc (the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date: 1 February 2024

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 31 January 2024, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 26,580,263 Ordinary shares, and 3,161,126 shares were held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company was 23,419,137 as at 31 January 2024.

The above figure (23,419,137) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


