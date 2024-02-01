

EQS Newswire / 01/02/2024 / 17:11 UTC+8

Hong Kong Ferry Group Won "Top Ten Highest Volunteer Hours" Award Metro Harbour View Being "Top 10 Caring Estates" (1 February 2024, Hong Kong) - Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited (the "Company", which together with its subsidiaries, is referred to as the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 0050) is pleased to announce that it won "Top Ten Highest Volunteer Hours" award at the Hong Kong Volunteer Award Presentation Ceremony, co-organized by the Home and Youth Affairs Bureau and the Agency for Volunteer Service on 3 January, 2024. The award recognizes the Group's years of continued contribution to the society, care for the community and advocacy of voluntary work. In addition, the Group's estate Metro Harbour View, together with 7 other estates under the management of Henderson Land Property Management Department, has obtained 8 accolades in this year's Top 10 Caring Estates. Mr. Gabriel Lee, General Manager of Hong Kong Ferry Group, said, "Over the past decades, the Group has successfully transformed from a ferry and shipyard focused business into an integrated conglomerate. Three principles are deeply rooted in our corporate culture: love Hong Kong, love Victoria Harbour, and care for the people. Looking ahead, the Group is optimistic about the business performance and will remain committed to supporting our communities and giving back to our stakeholders and the Hong Kong community. About Hong Kong Volunteer Award Launched and co-organized by the Affairs Bureau and the Agency for Volunteer Service, the Hong Kong Volunteer Award recognizes the contributions and achievements of outstanding volunteers, corporations, organizations from various sectors, and cross-sectoral partnership projects. About Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited Established in 1923, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited in additional to its ferry business, is principally engaged in property development and investment, and to maximize the potential of its land resources, and to share synergies with Henderson Land Group. Since 2022, the Group has expanded and diversified into medical, aesthetic, healthcare services and products, and is committed to providing the most professional, safe and effective services to all.

For further information, please contact: Karen Chui / Josephine Wu Tel: (852) 2159 7719 / 2159 7714 Fax: (852) 3568 8941 Email: ir@hkf.com



File: Hong Kong Ferry Group Won "Top Ten Highest Volunteer Hours" Award Metro Harbour View Being "Top 10 Caring Estates"



01/02/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

