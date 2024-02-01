DJ Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAA LN) Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2024 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 123.738 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1497330 CODE: CNAA LN ISIN: FR0011720911 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011720911 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CNAA LN Sequence No.: 301088 EQS News ID: 1828025 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828025&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 04:10 ET (09:10 GMT)