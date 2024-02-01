DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500G LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 94.1278 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44425386 CODE: 500G LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LN Sequence No.: 301134 EQS News ID: 1828119 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 01, 2024 04:11 ET (09:11 GMT)