Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG LN) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2024 / 10:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 35.0414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4868133 CODE: SEMG LN ISIN: LU1900066033 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG LN Sequence No.: 301151 EQS News ID: 1828153 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 01, 2024 04:12 ET (09:12 GMT)