DJ Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (EPAB LN) Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2024 / 10:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P Eurozone PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 28.3765 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 58185581 CODE: EPAB LN ISIN: LU2195226068 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2195226068 Category Code: NAV TIDM: EPAB LN Sequence No.: 301174 EQS News ID: 1828199 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 04:12 ET (09:12 GMT)