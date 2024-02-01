ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2023

TAIPEI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,581 million for 4Q23, down by 9.5% year-over-year and up by 4.2% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$9,392 million, down from NT$15,730 million in 4Q22 and up from NT$8,776 million in 3Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.18 (or US$0.137 per ADS), compared to NT$3.77 for 4Q22 and NT$2.04 for 3Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.13 (or US$0.133 per ADS), compared to NT$3.57 for 4Q22 and NT$2.00 for 3Q23.

For the full year of 2023, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$581,914 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$31,725 million . Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.39 (or US$0.475 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.18 (or US$0.462 per ADS).

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

4Q23 Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 41%, 9%, 49%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.

Cost of revenues was NT$134,820 million for the quarter, up from NT$129,251 million in 3Q23. Raw material cost totaled NT$87,527 million for the quarter, representing 55% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$15,562 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,192 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 16.0% in 4Q23 from 16.2% in 3Q23.

Operating margin was 7.4% in both 4Q23 and 3Q23.

In terms of non-operating items: Net interest expense was NT$1,302 million . Net foreign exchange gain was NT$3,731 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar. Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,977 million. Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$155 million. Other net non-operating income was NT$945 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$552 million .

Income before tax was NT$12,367 million in 4Q23, compared to NT$12,252 million in 3Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,461 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,890 million in 3Q23.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$9,392 million in 4Q23, compared to NT$15,730 million in 4Q22 and NT$8,776 million in 3Q23.

Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,384,426,737, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q23. Our 4Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$2.18 (or US$0.137 per ADS) were based on 4,304,588,209 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q23. Our 4Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.13 (or US$0.133 per ADS) were based on 4,351,271,177 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q23.

4Q23 Results Highlights - ATM

Net revenues were NT$82,004 million for the quarter, down by 13.1% year-over-year and down by 2.0% sequentially.

Cost of revenues was NT$62,786 million for the quarter, down by 8% year-over-year and down by 4% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$23,171 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$12,390 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,772 million for the quarter.

Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 23.4% in 4Q23 from 22.2% in 3Q23.

Operating margin was 11.2% in 4Q23, compared to 10.5% in 3Q23.

4Q23 Results Highlights - EMS

Net revenues were NT$79,182 million, down by 6% year-over-year and up by 12% sequentially.

Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$72,496 million, down by 5% year-over-year and up by 12% sequentially. Raw material cost totaled NT$64,279 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$3,056 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,156 million for the quarter.

Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 8.4% in 4Q23 from 9.1% in 3Q23.

Operating margin was 3.5% in 4Q23, compared to 3.9% in 3Q23.

2023 Full-Year Results Highlights - Consolidated

Net revenues for the full year of 2023 amounted to NT$581,914 million, down by 13% from the full year of 2022. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 44%, 9%, 46% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.

Cost of revenue for the year of 2023 was NT$490,157 million, compared to NT$535,943 million in 2022. Raw material cost totaled NT$310,179 million for the year, representing 53% of total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$60,762 million for the year, representing 10% of total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$52,485 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 15.8% in 2023 from 20.1% in 2022.

Operating margin decreased to 6.9% in 2023 from 12.0% in 2022.

Total non-operating income for the year was NT$2,272 million, compared to NT$1,450 million in 2022.

Income before tax was NT$42,600 million in 2023. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$9,043 million for the year.

Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$31,725 million in 2023, compared to NT$62,090 million in 2022.

Our 2023 basic earnings per share of NT$7.39 (or US$0.475 per ADS) were based on 4,295,871,311 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2023. Our 2023 diluted earnings per share of NT$7.18 (or US$0.462 per ADS) were based on 4,347,671,048 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2023.

2023 Full-Year Results Highlights - ATM

Cost of revenues for the full year of 2023 was NT$246,397 million, compared to NT$266,283 million in 2022. Raw material cost totaled NT$93,110 million for the year, representing 30% of total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$48,967 million for the year, representing 16% of total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$47,090 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased to 21.8% in 2023 from 28.5% in 2022.

Operating margin decreased to 10.1% in 2023 from 17.9% in 2022.

2023 Full-Year Results Highlights - EMS

Cost of revenues was NT$244,947 million in 2023, down by 10% from 2022. Raw material cost totaled NT$216,824 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues. Labor cost totaled NT$11,340 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues. Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$4,331 million for the year.

Gross margin decreased to 8.7% in 2023 from 9.6% in 2022.

Operating margin decreased to 3.3% in 2023 from 4.6% in 2022.

LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

Capital expenditures in 4Q23 totaled US$234 million, of which US$130 million was used in packaging operations, US$76 million in testing operations, US$21 million in EMS operations and US$7 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Capital expenditures in 2023 totaled US$914 million, of which US$460 million was used in packaging operations, US$314 million in testing operations, US$114 million in EMS operations and US$26 million in interconnect materials operations and others.

Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$373,763 million as of December 31, 2023 .

Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.38 as of December 31, 2023 .

Total number of employees was 92,908 as of December 31, 2023, compared to 93,289 as of September 30, 2023 .

BUSINESS REVIEW

Customers

ATM BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 42% in 3Q23. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q23 individually.

Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 57% in 3Q23.

Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 31% in 3Q23.

EMS BASIS

Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 70% in 3Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q23.

Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 78% in 3Q23.

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited)

Consolidated Operations



4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 EBITDA (NT$ million) 28,606 27,822 35,855

ATM Operations



4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 82,004 83,684 94,322 Revenues by Application





Communication 53 % 52 % 53 % Computing 17 % 19 % 16 % Automotive, Consumer & Others 30 % 29 % 31 % Revenues by Type





Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP 44 % 44 % 43 % Wirebonding 30 % 32 % 33 % Others 8 % 8 % 7 % Testing 16 % 15 % 15 % Material 2 % 1 % 2 % Capacity & EBITDA





CapEx (US$ million)* 213 210 311 EBITDA (NT$ million) 23,787 23,117 29,856 Number of Wirebonders 25,860 26,215 25,854 Number of Testers 5,556 5,510 5,359

EMS Operations



4Q23 3Q23 4Q22 Net Revenues (NT$ million) 79,182 70,970 83,933 Revenues by Application





Communication 40 % 34 % 38 % Computing 11 % 8 % 9 % Consumer 28 % 37 % 34 % Industrial 11 % 12 % 12 % Automotive 8 % 7 % 6 % Others 2 % 2 % 1 % Capacity





CapEx (US$ million)* 21 28 25

* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million, except per share data) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended



Dec. 31 2023

Sep. 30 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Net revenues



















Packaging 66,221

68,709

76,630

256,805

303,948

Testing 13,363

12,819

14,676

49,881

55,960

EMS 79,155

70,948

83,931

268,218

301,967

Others 1,842

1,691

2,180

7,010

8,998

Total net revenues 160,581

154,167

177,417

581,914

670,873























Cost of revenues (134,820)

(129,251)

(143,318)

(490,157)

(535,943)

Gross profit 25,761

24,916

34,099

91,757

134,930























Operating expenses



















Research and development (6,950)

(6,759)

(6,951)

(25,499)

(24,370)

Selling, general and administrative (6,996)

(6,752)

(7,374)

(25,930)

(30,384)

Total operating expenses (13,946)

(13,511)

(14,325)

(51,429)

(54,754)

Operating income 11,815

11,405

19,774

40,328

80,176























Net non-operating income and expenses



















Interest expense - net (1,302)

(1,247)

(1,093)

(4,726)

(3,334)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) 3,731

(2,090)

2,763

998

(2,460)

Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities (2,977)

2,820

(1,720)

1,860

4,108

Gain on equity-method investments 155

656

85

1,125

1,128

Others 945

708

403

3,015

2,008

Total non-operating income and expenses 552

847

438

2,272

1,450

Income before tax 12,367

12,252

20,212

42,600

81,626























Income tax expense (2,461)

(2,890)

(3,596)

(9,043)

(16,399)

Income from operations and before non-controlling interests 9,906

9,362

16,616

33,557

65,227

Non-controlling interests (514)

(586)

(886)

(1,832)

(3,137)























Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent 9,392

8,776

15,730

31,725

62,090























Per share data:



















Earnings per share



















- Basic NT$2.18

NT$2.04

NT$3.77

NT$7.39

NT$14.53

- Diluted NT$2.13

NT$2.00

NT$3.57

NT$7.18

NT$13.94























Earnings per equivalent ADS



















- Basic US$0.137

US$0.130

US$0.240

US$0.475

US$0.980

- Diluted US$0.133

US$0.127

US$0.228

US$0.462

US$0.941























Number of weighted average shares used in

diluted EPS calculation ( in thousand shares) 4,351,271

4,347,752

4,218,765

4,347,671

4,323,422























FX (NTD/USD) 31.92

31.45

31.36

31.09

29.64



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended



Dec. 31 2023

Sep. 30 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Net revenues



















Packaging 67,378

69,731

78,119

260,486

310,024

Testing 13,363

12,819

14,676

49,881

55,960

Direct Material 1,205

1,098

1,486

4,574

6,018

Others 58

36

41

174

174

Total net revenues 82,004

83,684

94,322

315,115

372,176























Cost of revenues (62,786)

(65,094)

(68,129)

(246,397)

(266,283)

Gross profit 19,218

18,590

26,193

68,718

105,893























Operating expenses



















Research and development (5,425)

(5,344)

(5,263)

(19,786)

(18,754)

Selling, general and administrative (4,581)

(4,426)

(5,152)

(17,086)

(20,692)

Total operating expenses (10,006)

(9,770)

(10,415)

(36,872)

(39,446)

Operating income 9,212

8,820

15,778

31,846

66,447



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)



For the three months ended

For the year ended



Dec. 31 2023

Sep. 30 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Dec. 31 2023

Dec. 31 2022

Net revenues



















Total net revenues 79,182

70,970

83,933

268,309

301,982























Cost of revenues (72,496)

(64,500)

(76,130)

(244,947)

(272,951)

Gross profit 6,686

6,470

7,803

23,362

29,031























Operating expenses



















Research and development (1,567)

(1,453)

(1,710)

(5,871)

(5,731)

Selling, general and administrative (2,320)

(2,250)

(2,134)

(8,511)

(9,344)

Total operating expenses (3,887)

(3,703)

(3,844)

(14,382)

(15,075)

Operating income 2,799

2,767

3,959

8,980

13,956



ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)







As of Dec. 31, 2023



As of Sep. 30, 2023 Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents



67,284



62,812 Financial assets - current



4,683



9,055 Trade receivables



99,529



114,078 Inventories



63,275



76,953 Others



26,576



29,791 Total current assets



261,347



292,689













Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity method



29,698



28,402 Property, plant and equipment



264,812



267,316 Right-of-use assets



11,442



10,758 Intangible assets



69,569



70,538 Others



29,707



31,381 Total assets



666,575



701,084













Current liabilities











Short-term borrowings[2]



53,042



69,639 Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings



28,616



24,219 Trade payables



70,329



79,053 Others



70,361



68,600 Total current liabilities



222,348



241,511













Bonds payable



20,489



23,589 Long-term borrowings [3]



81,365



94,322 Other liabilities



24,263



26,026 Total liabilities



348,465



385,448













Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent



297,826



295,611 Non-controlling interests



20,284



20,025 Total liabilities & shareholders' equity



666,575



701,084



























Current ratio



1.18



1.21 Net debt to equity ratio



0.38



0.47

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.

Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data (In NT$ million) (Unaudited)





For the three months ended

For the year ended





Dec. 31

Sep. 30

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

Dec. 31



2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities





















Profit before income tax

12,367

12,252

20,212

42,600

81,626

Depreciation & amortization

14,607

14,568

14,253

58,102

55,452

Other operating activities items

19,862

(5,940)

15,711

13,728

(26,077)

Net cash generated from operating activities

46,836

20,880

50,176

114,430

111,001

Cash Flows from Investing Activities





















Net payments for property, plant and equipment

(11,859)

(14,471)

(20,197)

(53,683)

(71,890)

Other investment activities items

582

(151)

(1,352)

(1,439)

(2,062)

Net cash used in investing activities

(11,277)

(14,622)

(21,549)

(55,122)

(73,952)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities





















Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds

(24,441)

28,640

(18,010)

(10,817)

(31,190)

Dividends paid

-

(37,841)

-

(37,841)

(29,991)

Other financing activities items

534

(38)

111

(443)

(1,278)

Net cash used in financing activities

(23,907)

(9,239)

(17,899)

(49,101)

(62,459)

Foreign currency exchange effect

(7,441)

6,443

(5,046)

(963)

7,377

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

4,211

3,462

5,682

9,244

(18,033)

Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period

62,812

59,351

52,358

58,040

76,073

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period

67,023

62,813

58,040

67,284

58,040

Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet

67,284

62,812

58,040

67,284

58,040

Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale

(261)

1

-

-

-











































[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period. [2] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable. [3] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.

