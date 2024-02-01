ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Reports Its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Full Year of 2023

TAIPEI, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX) ("We", "ASEH", or the "Company"), the leading provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services ("ATM") and the provider of electronic manufacturing services ("EMS"), today reported its unaudited net revenues[1] of NT$160,581 million for 4Q23, down by 9.5% year-over-year and up by 4.2% sequentially. Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent for the quarter totaled NT$9,392 million, down from NT$15,730 million in 4Q22 and up from NT$8,776 million in 3Q23. Basic earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.18 (or US$0.137 per ADS), compared to NT$3.77 for 4Q22 and NT$2.04 for 3Q23. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter were NT$2.13 (or US$0.133 per ADS), compared to NT$3.57 for 4Q22 and NT$2.00 for 3Q23.
For the full year of 2023, the Company reported unaudited net revenues of NT$581,914 million and net income attributable to shareholders of the parent of NT$31,725 million . Basic earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.39 (or US$0.475 per ADS). Diluted earnings per share for the full year of 2023 were NT$7.18 (or US$0.462 per ADS).
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
4Q23 Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations, and others represented approximately 41%, 9%, 49%, and 1% of the total net revenues for the quarter, respectively.
- Cost of revenues was NT$134,820 million for the quarter, up from NT$129,251 million in 3Q23.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$87,527 million for the quarter, representing 55% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$15,562 million for the quarter, representing 10% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$13,192 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 16.0% in 4Q23 from 16.2% in 3Q23.
- Operating margin was 7.4% in both 4Q23 and 3Q23.
- In terms of non-operating items:
- Net interest expense was NT$1,302 million .
- Net foreign exchange gain was NT$3,731 million, primarily attributable to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar against the New Taiwan dollar.
- Net loss on valuation of financial assets and liabilities was NT$2,977 million.
- Net gain on equity-method investments was NT$155 million.
- Other net non-operating income was NT$945 million, primarily attributable to miscellaneous income. Total non-operating income for the quarter was NT$552 million .
- Income before tax was NT$12,367 million in 4Q23, compared to NT$12,252 million in 3Q23. We recorded income tax expenses of NT$2,461 million for the quarter, compared to NT$2,890 million in 3Q23.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was NT$9,392 million in 4Q23, compared to NT$15,730 million in 4Q22 and NT$8,776 million in 3Q23.
- Our total number of shares outstanding at the end of the quarter was 4,384,426,737, including treasury stock owned by our subsidiaries in 4Q23. Our 4Q23 basic earnings per share of NT$2.18 (or US$0.137 per ADS) were based on 4,304,588,209 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 4Q23. Our 4Q23 diluted earnings per share of NT$2.13 (or US$0.133 per ADS) were based on 4,351,271,177 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 4Q23.
4Q23 Results Highlights - ATM
- Net revenues were NT$82,004 million for the quarter, down by 13.1% year-over-year and down by 2.0% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues was NT$62,786 million for the quarter, down by 8% year-over-year and down by 4% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$23,171 million for the quarter, representing 28% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$12,390 million for the quarter, representing 15% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$11,772 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin increased by 1.2 percentage points to 23.4% in 4Q23 from 22.2% in 3Q23.
- Operating margin was 11.2% in 4Q23, compared to 10.5% in 3Q23.
4Q23 Results Highlights - EMS
- Net revenues were NT$79,182 million, down by 6% year-over-year and up by 12% sequentially.
- Cost of revenues for the quarter was NT$72,496 million, down by 5% year-over-year and up by 12% sequentially.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$64,279 million for the quarter, representing 81% of the total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$3,056 million for the quarter, representing 4% of the total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$1,156 million for the quarter.
- Gross margin decreased by 0.7 percentage points to 8.4% in 4Q23 from 9.1% in 3Q23.
- Operating margin was 3.5% in 4Q23, compared to 3.9% in 3Q23.
2023 Full-Year Results Highlights - Consolidated
- Net revenues for the full year of 2023 amounted to NT$581,914 million, down by 13% from the full year of 2022. Net revenues from packaging operations, testing operations, EMS operations and others represented approximately 44%, 9%, 46% and 1% of total net revenues for the year, respectively.
- Cost of revenue for the year of 2023 was NT$490,157 million, compared to NT$535,943 million in 2022.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$310,179 million for the year, representing 53% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$60,762 million for the year, representing 10% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$52,485 million for the year.
- Gross margin decreased by 4.3 percentage points to 15.8% in 2023 from 20.1% in 2022.
- Operating margin decreased to 6.9% in 2023 from 12.0% in 2022.
- Total non-operating income for the year was NT$2,272 million, compared to NT$1,450 million in 2022.
- Income before tax was NT$42,600 million in 2023. We recognized an income tax expense of NT$9,043 million for the year.
- Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent amounted to NT$31,725 million in 2023, compared to NT$62,090 million in 2022.
- Our 2023 basic earnings per share of NT$7.39 (or US$0.475 per ADS) were based on 4,295,871,311 weighted average numbers of shares outstanding in 2023. Our 2023 diluted earnings per share of NT$7.18 (or US$0.462 per ADS) were based on 4,347,671,048 weighted average number of shares outstanding in 2023.
2023 Full-Year Results Highlights - ATM
- Cost of revenues for the full year of 2023 was NT$246,397 million, compared to NT$266,283 million in 2022.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$93,110 million for the year, representing 30% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$48,967 million for the year, representing 16% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$47,090 million for the year.
- Gross margin decreased to 21.8% in 2023 from 28.5% in 2022.
- Operating margin decreased to 10.1% in 2023 from 17.9% in 2022.
2023 Full-Year Results Highlights - EMS
- Cost of revenues was NT$244,947 million in 2023, down by 10% from 2022.
- Raw material cost totaled NT$216,824 million for the year, representing 81% of total net revenues.
- Labor cost totaled NT$11,340 million for the year, representing 4% of total net revenues.
- Depreciation, amortization and rental expenses totaled NT$4,331 million for the year.
- Gross margin decreased to 8.7% in 2023 from 9.6% in 2022.
- Operating margin decreased to 3.3% in 2023 from 4.6% in 2022.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
- Capital expenditures in 4Q23 totaled US$234 million, of which US$130 million was used in packaging operations, US$76 million in testing operations, US$21 million in EMS operations and US$7 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Capital expenditures in 2023 totaled US$914 million, of which US$460 million was used in packaging operations, US$314 million in testing operations, US$114 million in EMS operations and US$26 million in interconnect materials operations and others.
- Total unused credit lines amounted to NT$373,763 million as of December 31, 2023 .
- Current ratio was 1.18 and net debt to equity ratio was 0.38 as of December 31, 2023 .
- Total number of employees was 92,908 as of December 31, 2023, compared to 93,289 as of September 30, 2023 .
BUSINESS REVIEW
Customers
ATM BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 44% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 42% in 3Q23. Two customers each accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q23 individually.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 58% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 57% in 3Q23.
- Our customers that are integrated device manufacturers or IDMs accounted for 30% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 31% in 3Q23.
EMS BASIS
- Our five largest customers together accounted for approximately 72% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 70% in 3Q23. One customer accounted for more than 10% of our total net revenues in 4Q23.
- Our top 10 customers contributed 79% of our total net revenues in 4Q23, compared to 78% in 3Q23.
About ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
ASEH is the leading provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering test, wafer probing and final test, as well as packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services through USI with superior technologies, breakthrough innovations, and advanced development programs. With advanced technological capabilities and a global presence spanning Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, and Tunisia as well as the United States and Europe, ASEH has established a reputation for reliable, high quality products and services.
For more information, please visit our website at https://www.aseglobal.com.
Safe Harbor Notice
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although these forward-looking statements, which may include statements regarding our future results of operations, financial condition or business prospects, are based on our own information and information from other sources we believe to be reliable, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this press release. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify these forward-looking statements in this press release. These forward-looking statements are necessarily estimates reflecting the best judgment of our senior management and our actual results of operations, financial condition or business prospects may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements for reasons including, among others, risks associated with cyclicality and market conditions in the semiconductor or electronic industry; changes in our regulatory environment, including our ability to comply with new or stricter environmental regulations and to resolve environmental liabilities; demand for the outsourced semiconductor packaging, testing and electronic manufacturing services we offer and for such outsourced services generally; the highly competitive semiconductor or manufacturing industry we are involved in; our ability to introduce new technologies in order to remain competitive; international business activities; our business strategy; our future expansion plans and capital expenditures; the strained relationship between the Republic of China and the People's Republic of China ; general economic and political conditions; the recent shift in United States trade policies; possible disruptions in commercial activities caused by natural or human-induced disasters; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and other factors. The announced results of the full year of 2023 are preliminary and subject to audit adjustments. For a discussion of these risks and other factors, please see the documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed on April 10, 2023 .
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited)
Consolidated Operations
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
EBITDA (NT$ million)
28,606
27,822
35,855
ATM Operations
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
82,004
83,684
94,322
Revenues by Application
Communication
53 %
52 %
53 %
Computing
17 %
19 %
16 %
Automotive, Consumer & Others
30 %
29 %
31 %
Revenues by Type
Bumping, Flip Chip, WLP & SiP
44 %
44 %
43 %
Wirebonding
30 %
32 %
33 %
Others
8 %
8 %
7 %
Testing
16 %
15 %
15 %
Material
2 %
1 %
2 %
Capacity & EBITDA
CapEx (US$ million)*
213
210
311
EBITDA (NT$ million)
23,787
23,117
29,856
Number of Wirebonders
25,860
26,215
25,854
Number of Testers
5,556
5,510
5,359
EMS Operations
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
Net Revenues (NT$ million)
79,182
70,970
83,933
Revenues by Application
Communication
40 %
34 %
38 %
Computing
11 %
8 %
9 %
Consumer
28 %
37 %
34 %
Industrial
11 %
12 %
12 %
Automotive
8 %
7 %
6 %
Others
2 %
2 %
1 %
Capacity
CapEx (US$ million)*
21
28
25
* Capital expenditure excludes building construction costs.
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2023
Sep. 30
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Dec. 31
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Net revenues
Packaging
66,221
68,709
76,630
256,805
303,948
Testing
13,363
12,819
14,676
49,881
55,960
EMS
79,155
70,948
83,931
268,218
301,967
Others
1,842
1,691
2,180
7,010
8,998
Total net revenues
160,581
154,167
177,417
581,914
670,873
Cost of revenues
(134,820)
(129,251)
(143,318)
(490,157)
(535,943)
Gross profit
25,761
24,916
34,099
91,757
134,930
Operating expenses
Research and development
(6,950)
(6,759)
(6,951)
(25,499)
(24,370)
Selling, general and administrative
(6,996)
(6,752)
(7,374)
(25,930)
(30,384)
Total operating expenses
(13,946)
(13,511)
(14,325)
(51,429)
(54,754)
Operating income
11,815
11,405
19,774
40,328
80,176
Net non-operating income and expenses
Interest expense - net
(1,302)
(1,247)
(1,093)
(4,726)
(3,334)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
3,731
(2,090)
2,763
998
(2,460)
Gain (loss) on valuation of financial assets and liabilities
(2,977)
2,820
(1,720)
1,860
4,108
Gain on equity-method investments
155
656
85
1,125
1,128
Others
945
708
403
3,015
2,008
Total non-operating income and expenses
552
847
438
2,272
1,450
Income before tax
12,367
12,252
20,212
42,600
81,626
Income tax expense
(2,461)
(2,890)
(3,596)
(9,043)
(16,399)
Income from operations and before non-controlling interests
9,906
9,362
16,616
33,557
65,227
Non-controlling interests
(514)
(586)
(886)
(1,832)
(3,137)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent
9,392
8,776
15,730
31,725
62,090
Per share data:
Earnings per share
- Basic
NT$2.18
NT$2.04
NT$3.77
NT$7.39
NT$14.53
- Diluted
NT$2.13
NT$2.00
NT$3.57
NT$7.18
NT$13.94
Earnings per equivalent ADS
- Basic
US$0.137
US$0.130
US$0.240
US$0.475
US$0.980
- Diluted
US$0.133
US$0.127
US$0.228
US$0.462
US$0.941
Number of weighted average shares used in
4,351,271
4,347,752
4,218,765
4,347,671
4,323,422
FX (NTD/USD)
31.92
31.45
31.36
31.09
29.64
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of ATM Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2023
Sep. 30
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Dec. 31
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Net revenues
Packaging
67,378
69,731
78,119
260,486
310,024
Testing
13,363
12,819
14,676
49,881
55,960
Direct Material
1,205
1,098
1,486
4,574
6,018
Others
58
36
41
174
174
Total net revenues
82,004
83,684
94,322
315,115
372,176
Cost of revenues
(62,786)
(65,094)
(68,129)
(246,397)
(266,283)
Gross profit
19,218
18,590
26,193
68,718
105,893
Operating expenses
Research and development
(5,425)
(5,344)
(5,263)
(19,786)
(18,754)
Selling, general and administrative
(4,581)
(4,426)
(5,152)
(17,086)
(20,692)
Total operating expenses
(10,006)
(9,770)
(10,415)
(36,872)
(39,446)
Operating income
9,212
8,820
15,778
31,846
66,447
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of EMS Statement of Income Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
2023
Sep. 30
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Dec. 31
2023
Dec. 31
2022
Net revenues
Total net revenues
79,182
70,970
83,933
268,309
301,982
Cost of revenues
(72,496)
(64,500)
(76,130)
(244,947)
(272,951)
Gross profit
6,686
6,470
7,803
23,362
29,031
Operating expenses
Research and development
(1,567)
(1,453)
(1,710)
(5,871)
(5,731)
Selling, general and administrative
(2,320)
(2,250)
(2,134)
(8,511)
(9,344)
Total operating expenses
(3,887)
(3,703)
(3,844)
(14,382)
(15,075)
Operating income
2,799
2,767
3,959
8,980
13,956
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
As of Dec. 31, 2023
As of Sep. 30, 2023
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
67,284
62,812
Financial assets - current
4,683
9,055
Trade receivables
99,529
114,078
Inventories
63,275
76,953
Others
26,576
29,791
Total current assets
261,347
292,689
Financial assets - non-current & Investments - equity method
29,698
28,402
Property, plant and equipment
264,812
267,316
Right-of-use assets
11,442
10,758
Intangible assets
69,569
70,538
Others
29,707
31,381
Total assets
666,575
701,084
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings[2]
53,042
69,639
Current portion of bonds payable & Current portion of long-term borrowings
28,616
24,219
Trade payables
70,329
79,053
Others
70,361
68,600
Total current liabilities
222,348
241,511
Bonds payable
20,489
23,589
Long-term borrowings [3]
81,365
94,322
Other liabilities
24,263
26,026
Total liabilities
348,465
385,448
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent
297,826
295,611
Non-controlling interests
20,284
20,025
Total liabilities & shareholders' equity
666,575
701,084
Current ratio
1.18
1.21
Net debt to equity ratio
0.38
0.47
ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd.
Summary of Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow Data
(In NT$ million)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended
For the year ended
Dec. 31
Sep. 30
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Profit before income tax
12,367
12,252
20,212
42,600
81,626
Depreciation & amortization
14,607
14,568
14,253
58,102
55,452
Other operating activities items
19,862
(5,940)
15,711
13,728
(26,077)
Net cash generated from operating activities
46,836
20,880
50,176
114,430
111,001
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Net payments for property, plant
and equipment
(11,859)
(14,471)
(20,197)
(53,683)
(71,890)
Other investment activities items
582
(151)
(1,352)
(1,439)
(2,062)
Net cash used in investing activities
(11,277)
(14,622)
(21,549)
(55,122)
(73,952)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Total net proceeds from (repayment of) borrowings and bonds
(24,441)
28,640
(18,010)
(10,817)
(31,190)
Dividends paid
-
(37,841)
-
(37,841)
(29,991)
Other financing activities items
534
(38)
111
(443)
(1,278)
Net cash used in financing activities
(23,907)
(9,239)
(17,899)
(49,101)
(62,459)
Foreign currency exchange effect
(7,441)
6,443
(5,046)
(963)
7,377
Net increase (decrease) in cash
and cash equivalents
4,211
3,462
5,682
9,244
(18,033)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
62,812
59,351
52,358
58,040
76,073
Cash and cash equivalents at the
end of period
67,023
62,813
58,040
67,284
58,040
Cash and cash equivalents in the consolidated balance sheet
67,284
62,812
58,040
67,284
58,040
Cash and cash equivalents included in disposal groups held for sale
(261)
1
-
-
-
[1] All financial information presented in this press release is unaudited, consolidated and prepared in accordance with Taiwan-IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards as endorsed for use in the R.O.C.). Such financial information is generated internally by us and has not been subjected to the same review and scrutiny, including internal auditing procedures and audit by our independent auditors, to which we subject our year-end audited consolidated financial statements, and may vary materially from the year-end audited consolidated financial information for the same period. Any evaluation of the financial information presented in this press release should also take into account our published year-end audited consolidated financial statements and the notes to those statements. In addition, the financial information presented is not necessarily indicative of our results of operations for any future period.
[2] Short-term borrowings include short-term loans and bills payable.
[3] Long-term borrowings include long-term loans and bills payable.
