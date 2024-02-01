Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Dow Jones News
01.02.2024 | 10:46
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (GISG LN) 
Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-Feb-2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Global Government Inflation-Linked Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist 
DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1642 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2375776 
CODE: GISG LN 
ISIN: LU1910940425 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1910940425 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GISG LN 
Sequence No.:  301156 
EQS News ID:  1828163 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828163&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 04:13 ET (09:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
