DJ Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc (CRPX LN) Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2024 / 10:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi EUR Corporate Bond PAB Net Zero Ambition UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 144.2414 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8611817 CODE: CRPX LN ISIN: LU1829219127 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829219127 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRPX LN Sequence No.: 301149 EQS News ID: 1828149 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1828149&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 01, 2024 04:13 ET (09:13 GMT)