Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the monthly rebalancing for January 2024 of its Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, the first crypto index ETP in the Nordics.

Stockholm, 1st of February 2024 - Virtune announces today that it has finalized its monthly rebalancing for Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm for both the SEK-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052207, ticker name VIR10SEK) and the EUR-denominated (ISIN code SE0020052215, ticker name VIR10EUR) ETP.



Index allocation as of 31st of January (before rebalancing):

Bitcoin: 41.48%

Ethereum: 40.39%

Chainlink: 5.35%

Polkadot: 4.67%

Litecoin: 3.10%

Stellar: 1.96%

Uniswap: 1.90%

Arbitrum: 1.15%



Index allocation as of 1st February (after rebalancing):



Bitcoin: 40%

Ethereum: 40%

Polkadot: 5.45%

Chainlink: 5.36%

Litecoin: 3.25%

Uniswap: 2.32%

Stellar: 2.12%

Arbitrum: 1.46%



In connection with this month's rebalancing, there is no change in the cryptocurrencies included in Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK / EUR.

The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP follows, the Virtune Vinter Crypto Top 10 Index, and this is the ninth rebalancing since the product was listed on May 15th 2023. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to ensure that the ETP always reflects the current market conditions and to effectively absorb volatility in the cryptocurrency market.

The Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP SEK outcome for January was -5.05%

During the month of January, the crypto market witnessed a cautious development, with Bitcoin showing a growth of about +0.87%. Some of the altcoins had a positive trend where Arbitrum saw a rise of +13.1% and Chainlink +3.10%, while Uniswap and Polkadot experienced a significant decline.



The performance of the cryptocurrencies included in Virtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETP in January:



Arbitrum +13.1%

Chainlink +3.10%

Bitcoin +0.87%

Ethereum +0.13%

Litecoin -8.16%

Stellar -15.1%

Uniswap -16.8%

Polkadot -19%



Virtune's crypto index ETP is the first of its kind in the Nordic region. The ETP includes up to 10 leading cryptocurrencies that are part of the Nasdaq Crypto Index, based on their total market value, with a maximum weight of 40% per cryptocurrency to promote diversification. This allows investors to benefit from broad exposure to the cryptocurrency market without being heavily concentrated in any single currency.



If you, as an (institutional) investor, are interested in meeting Virtune to discuss the possibilities with our ETPs for your asset management/discretionary asset management offering, to learn more about Virtune and/or the company's ETPs, please do not hesitate to contact us at hello@virtune.com. You can also read more about Virtune and our ETPs on www.virtune.com and register your email address on our website to receive updates on Virtune's upcoming ETP launches and other news related to digital assets.



Press contact



Christopher Kock, CEO Virtune AB (Publ)

Christopher@virtune.com

+46 70 073 45 64



Virtune with its headquarters in Stockholm is a fully regulated Swedish digital asset manager and issuer of crypto exchange traded products on regulated European exchanges.

With regulatory compliance, strategic collaborations with industry leaders and our proficient team, we empower investors on a global level to access innovative and sophisticated investment products that are aligned with the evolving landscape of the global crypto market.