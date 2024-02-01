Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU | ISIN: SE0007871645 | Ticker-Symbol: UNBA
Frankfurt
31.01.24
08:05 Uhr
10,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,80510,94012:11
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 11:18
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kindred Group: Unibet provides boost for women's boxing with new ambassador sponsorship

Kindred invests in women's boxing in the United Kingdom through a sponsorship with three world champion stars of the sport becoming brand ambassadors for Unibet. The sponsorship is the largest ambassador deal with active female boxers in the UK in terms of sponsorship length and value.

VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) flagship brand, Unibet, has signed a 12-month sponsorship with the boxing trio Raven Chapman, Ellie Scotney, and Nina Hughes- driving Kindred's ambitious new sponsorship model into women's boxing. Chapman, signed to Frank Warren's Queensbury Promotions, is the WBC International Champion. Scotney is part of Shane McGuigan's stable of fighters and recently became the IBF World Super-Bantamweight Champion with a victory over Cherneka Johnson. Hughes has held the WBA Bantamweight world title since July 2022. The deal is the largest ambassador deal agreed with active female boxers in the UK, outstripping any similar commercial agreement made by a UK company regarding sponsorship length and value.

"Interest in women's boxing is booming, and we felt it was imperative for Kindred to double down on our commitment to the sport - and these three fantastic fighters in particular. We couldn't think of three better brand ambassadors for Kindred, as they encapsulate everything that is great about boxing. We can't wait for what the next year will bring for them all, and we hope that Kindred's support helps drive them to even bigger and better achievements," says Sam Mead, General Manager Kindred Group.

"Unibet has made a clear commitment to women's boxing, and it's exciting to be part of it. In speaking to them, it was clear that their ambitions for the sport match mine, and their support will be invaluable to me as my career develops," says Raven Chapman, WBC International Champion.

Kindred's sponsorship model is focused on contributing responsibly and sustainably to sporting organizations and their communities. Kindred has invested in local communities and clubs, including TeamTalk initiatives, a mental health project that aims to provide a 'safe space' for men to talk, which is supported by Wayne Rooney and Steven Gerrard.

For more information:
Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
press@kindredgroup.com
+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3920721/2577154.pdf

Unibet provides boost for women's boxing with new ambassador sponsorship

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/i/raven-chapman,c3263200

Raven Chapman

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unibet-provides-boost-for-womens-boxing-with-new-ambassador-sponsorship-302050428.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.