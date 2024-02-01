

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation weakened in January after accelerating in December, flash data from Eurostat showed on Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.8 percent on a yearly basis, slightly slower than the 2.9 percent increase in December. The rate came in line with expectations.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation eased to 3.3 percent in January from 3.4 percent. The rate was seen at 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP was down 0.4 percent. Final data is due on February 22.



Data showed that the annual increase in food, alcohol and tobacco prices slowed to 5.7 percent from 6.1 percent. At the same time, energy prices decreased 6.3 percent following a 6.7 percent fall.



Non-energy industrial goods prices gained at a weaker pace of 2.0 percent after a 2.5 percent rise and the increase in services cost held steady at 4.0 percent.



