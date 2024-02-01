

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were subdued on Thursday while bond yields ticked up ahead of the BOE monetary policy announcement due at 7.00 AM ET.



The Bank of England is widely expected to leave its benchmark rate unchanged, with markets awaiting cues on the future rate path.



The central bank is also slated to release its quarterly Monetary Policy Report setting out the economic analysis and inflation projections.



Spot gold was marginally lower at $2,039.12 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down half a percent at $2,056.45.



The dollar was higher across the board after the U.S Federal Reserve sought to temper expectations on rate cuts amid 'elevated' inflation.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. central bank is unlikely to have enough confidence about inflation to cut rates as soon as March.



Trading later in the day may be impacted by reaction to the release of U.S. reports on weekly jobless claims, manufacturing activity and construction spending ahead of the all-important January jobs report, due Friday.



