Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Frankfurt
31.01.24
08:02 Uhr
2,185 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
01.02.2024 | 11:48
Hisense Retains No. 2 Ranking Globally for TV Shipment in 2023

Only world's top 5 TV brand to sustain growth over last 6 years
Enjoyed rapid growth in North American and European markets

QINGDAO, China, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home appliance corporation Hisense retained its No. 2 global ranking for TV shipment in 2023, hitting a 25.9 million shipment volume for 2023 in global markets according to the '2023 Monthly Report of Global TV Shipment Volume of TV Brands' from leading market research institute AVC Revo. Hisense has been the only brand that has continued to grow in the past six years among the world's top 5 TV brands.

Hisense is currently expanding its globalization strategy and optimizing its global footprint in operating 34 industrial parks, 25 R&D centers and 66 overseas companies. In the past year, Hisense's overseas market shipment increased by 12.2% and saw an acceleration of shipment to North American and European markets achieving "double-digit" growth.


In early January, Hisense participated at CES 2024 with its leading technology products, including its ULED X TV and Laser TVs, with the company winning over 30 awards for excellent innovation and performance for its products.

2024 is the year of sports, and as the official sponsor of EURO 2024 the brand will launch further cutting-edge TV products to provide consumers with immersive gaming and viewing experiences and will look to deepen the connection between tournaments and football fans through its innovative sport market strategy.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and now operates in more than 160 countries.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331979/Hisense_ULED.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2007399/Hisense_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-retains-no-2-ranking-globally-for-tv-shipment-in-2023-302050475.html

