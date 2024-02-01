Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 12:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Supreme Court of Singapore: Inaugural Singapore-France Judicial Roundtable

SINGAPORE, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 31 January 2024, the Supreme Court of Singapore and the Court of Cassation of France convened the inaugural Singapore-France Judicial Roundtable, a milestone in the collaboration between the two judiciaries.

Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon (centre) and judges from the Supreme Court of Singapore at the inaugural Singapore-France Judicial Roundtable.

The Honourable the Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon of Singapore, and The Honourable First President Christophe Soulard of the Court of Cassation of France, co-chaired the Roundtable, which was attended by participating judges and officials from Singapore and France.

The Roundtable discussed the interface between technology and justice systems. It included presentations by Justice Aedit Abdullah and Justice Goh Yihan of the Supreme Court of Singapore, who addressed, respectively, how technology has been incorporated into court procedures and processes, and legal issues arising from advances in artificial intelligence (AI).

In his opening remarks, Chief Justice Menon said that recent advances in technology, especially in AI, had opened up new and exciting prospects for the use of technology by judiciaries; and these innovations were also generating a range of novel and complex legal issues that would come before the courts. It was therefore fitting that the Roundtable focused on the link between technology and the legal systems of Singapore and France.

This Roundtable was conceived during a bilateral meeting at the Court of Cassation of France in May 2023, where the judiciaries of Singapore and France signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for judicial cooperation. In the MoU, the two judiciaries agreed to engage in dialogue and exchanges on important areas such as the use of technology, and current and emerging trends in dispute resolution.

Chief Justice Menon said that he was confident that the Roundtable would become a significant platform for the judiciaries of Singapore and France to exchange ideas and experiences, and that it would open up many avenues for fruitful collaboration between the two judiciaries.

For more information, visit the SG Courts website.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2331987/Chief_Justice_Sundaresh_Menon__centre__judges_Supreme_Court_Singapore_inaugural.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inaugural-singapore-france-judicial-roundtable-302050492.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.