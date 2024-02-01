Adyen Partners With BILL to Provide Advanced Card Issuing Capabilities

Adyen's embedded financial product suite now supports BILL's card products and services for its AP and AR solutions

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Adyen (AMS: ADYEN), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, today announced that it is partnering with BILL, a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs), to deliver advanced acquiring and issuing experiences for BILL's accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) solutions. The partnership started with Adyen for Platforms' card acquiring and has grown to also include card issuing capabilities, marking a natural progression across Adyen's platform offering.

"Adyen's partnership with BILL is a prime example of how we prefer to grow with our customers," said Blake Breathitt, SVP of Platforms and Financial Products at Adyen. "We are proud to be a part of BILL's focus on helping SMBs thrive as we scale our relationship into card issuing with a category leader in financial operations. With our licensing framework and embedded financial products both integrated together, we look forward to being a part of BILL's robust ecosystem of card products and services."

Adyen's card issuing services have been incorporated into BILL's virtual card offering as part of BILL Accounts Payable and Accounts Receivable solutions, enhancing BILL's suite of financial products and services. Adyen provides BILL with technology to drive further innovation and opportunities to help SMBs thrive through seamless payment experiences.

"Helping our SMB customers manage their cash flow means making their payments easy and secure," said Loren Padelford, BILL Chief Commercial Officer. "Because of their trust in BILL, our customers can easily make their payments and get back to running their business. We are pleased to work with Adyen to better ensure continued resiliency for our customers and their card products and services needs."

To learn more about issuing with Adyen, visit here .

About Adyen

Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) is the financial technology platform of choice for leading companies. By providing end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution, Adyen helps businesses achieve their ambitions faster. With offices around the world, Adyen works with the likes of Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. The cooperation with BILL as described in this merchant update underlines Adyen's continuous growth with current and new merchants over the years.

About BILL

BILL (NYSE: BILL) is a leading financial operations platform for small and midsize businesses (SMBs). As a champion of SMBs, we are automating the future of finance so businesses can thrive. Our integrated platform helps businesses to more efficiently control their payables, receivables and spend and expense management. Hundreds of thousands of businesses rely on BILL's proprietary member network of millions to pay or get paid faster. Headquartered in San Jose, California, BILL is a trusted partner of leading U.S. financial institutions, accounting firms, and accounting software providers. For more information, visit bill.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1490851/Logo__Adyen_green_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/adyen-partners-with-bill-to-provide-advanced-card-issuing-capabilities-302050430.html