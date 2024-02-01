DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 01-Feb-2024 / 11:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 31-Jan-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 100.4689 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2190718 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 301196 EQS News ID: 1828287 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

February 01, 2024 05:40 ET (10:40 GMT)