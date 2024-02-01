

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The yen rose to more than 3-week highs of 158.08 against the euro and 169.67 against the Swiss franc, from early lows of 158.91 and 170.50, respectively.



Against the pound, the yen advanced to more than a 2-week high of 185.39 from an early low of 186.48.



The yen edged up to 146.59 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 147.09.



Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen climbed to nearly a 1-1/2 month high of 95.64, a 4-week high of 89.32 and a 1-week high of 108.95 from early lows of 96.60, 90.01 and 109.52, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 155.00 against the euro, 165.00 against the franc, 182.00 against the pound, 144.00 against the greenback, 93.00 against the aussie, 87.00 against the kiwi and 107.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern! Hier klicken