PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 12:42
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK ENERGY AND RESOURCES INCOME TRUST PLC
54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust PLC at close of business on 31 January 2024 were:

120.64p Capital only
120.96p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share buyback of 125,000 Ordinary shares on 31st January 2024, the Company has 129,261,194 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 6,325,000 shares held in Treasury.

4. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

5. On 13th May 2019 the Company changed its name to Blackrock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc and with effect from 8.00am on 14th May 2019, the Company's ticker changed to BERI(previously BRCI). The Company's ISIN and Sedol will remain unchanged.


