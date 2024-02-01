BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 31 January 2024 were:

638.76p Capital only

653.87p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 31st January 2024, the Company has 95,291,492 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,918,372 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.