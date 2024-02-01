BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 31 January 2024 were:
638.76p Capital only
653.87p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Following the share buyback of 50,000 Ordinary shares on 31st January 2024, the Company has 95,291,492 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 7,918,372 shares held in Treasury.
3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.