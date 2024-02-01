

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dover Corp (DOV) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $296 million, or $2.11 per share. This compares with $264 million, or $1.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Dover Corp reported adjusted earnings of $345 million or $2.45 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.5% to $2.106 billion from $2.139 billion last year.



Dover Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $296 Mln. vs. $264 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.11 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q4): $2.106 Bln vs. $2.139 Bln last year.



