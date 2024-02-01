GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: U.S. Navy Announces Winner of Armed Forces Esports Championship with Halo Infinite, in Partnership with Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Company

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / The U.S. Navy recently announced the 2024 Armed Forces Esports Championship with Halo Infinite, an exciting showcase of skill, camaraderie and the positive impact of gaming within the military community. Launched on January 22nd in partnership with Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare company, the in-person championship was co-hosted by the U.S. Navy's Commander Navy Installation Command (CNIC) Fleet and Family Readiness' (FFR) Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) All-Navy Sports and Department of Defense's Armed Forces Sports Programs. The event featured an unprecedented tournament format like never before, combining competitive gaming with a comprehensive cognitive and physical skills challenge.

Premier esport organization Complexity Gaming, a company of GameSquare Holdings, Inc., which connects global brands to gaming and youth culture, is proud to celebrate the winner of the championship as part of an ongoing effort to create meaningful and impactful challenges for the intersection of the military and gaming communities.

"We're very excited to announce the winner of the Armed Forces Esports Championship this year," says Jason Lake, Founder & CEO of Complexity Gaming. "These events are core to investing in the passions of our community, and bringing people together in-person for a fun and impactful shared experience."

The Armed Forces Esports Championship, featuring Halo Infinite, was open to all armed forces branches hoping to claim the title of best competitive gamers in the military. Four players, and one alternative player, from each branch of the military - Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard - were chosen to represent their branch in the tournament. The double elimination event took place over a 2-day broadcast at Complexity's Lenovo Legion Esports Center in Frisco, Texas. Branches competed head to head in the bracket style competition.

The overall winner was the U.S. Army, the U.S. Navy took second place and the Air Force came in third.

"We're thrilled to have hosted this year's championship. Coming together not only allows service members to compete, but also creates opportunities for new friendships through their passion for gaming. The evolving esports championship serves as a platform for military teams to unite with a diverse group, emphasizing core military values," shared Michael Morris, U.S. Navy's CNIC FFR All-Navy Sports Program Manager.

About Armed Forces Esports

Armed Forces Esports is an official initiative for the Armed Forces Sports program, providing service members with a unique platform to demonstrate their athletic abilities beyond the intramural level, both in team-based and individual sports. It's a chance for service members to proudly represent their respective branches at higher-level athletic competitions.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GAME's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, USA, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform.

For more information, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Complexity Gaming

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports company, is one of North America's longest-standing esports organizations. Complexity's esports teams have won more than 140 championships in nearly 30 game titles over its 15+ year history. Staunchly committed to passion, professionalism, and a player-first mentality, Complexity has been continuously recognized as a global leader in modern esports. For more information on Complexity, visit http://Complexity.gg and follow the organization on Twitch,Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

** The Department of Defense does not endorse any private company, corporate sponsor, or their products or services.

###

For media inquiries, please contact:

GameSquare

The Untold

Chelsey Northern, Cory Councill

pr@gamesquare.com

Corporate Contact

Lou Schwartz, President

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com