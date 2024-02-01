WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Paper (IP):
Earnings: -$284 million in Q4 vs. -$318 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.82 in Q4 vs. -$0.90 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $142 million or $0.41 per share for the period.
Analysts projected $0.34 per share Revenue: $4.60 billion in Q4 vs. $5.13 billion in the same period last year.
