Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
WKN: A3DQXS | ISIN: US19247G1076 | Ticker-Symbol: H7B
01.02.24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2024
Coherent Corp.: Coherent Introduces ExactWeld 410 Laser Welding System for Medical Device Manufacturing

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a leader in industrial lasers for precision manufacturing, today introduced the ExactWeld 410 laser welding system for medical device manufacturing.

Coherent's ExactWeld 410 system

Medical devices are increasingly relied on to improve patient quality of life and longevity, driving the rapidly growing demand for high-quality and high-reliability precision welding in medical device manufacturing. The ExactWeld 410 from Coherent is a new system that excels at the most demanding requirements for precision welding of medical devices. The system is built for optimal cost of ownership with a small footprint that fits into production lines when floor space is a premium, supports a broad range of application and production needs, and provides traceability of process quality.

"This is an exciting micro-welding system built on the new cost-optimized fiber laser technology, the PowerLine FL, that we introduced recently in June," said Simon Reiser, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Laser Systems & Tools Business Unit. "With the ExactWeld 410, customers can easily retool to produce a wide range of medical devices. This minimizes downtime and protects the investment for the long term."

The ExactWeld 410 utilizes our latest Laser Framework software that simplifies process validation and increases production efficiency with its intuitive interface to machine vision and process monitoring features. The system can be equipped with the SmartSense+ that validates, monitors, and records process performance in production. Traceability, which is a requirement for FDA-certified (ISO 13485) manufacturing lines, is achieved by storing process records in the cloud, eliminating manual errors and improving manufacturing efficiency.

Besides precision welding, Coherent offers the medical manufacturing industry a full range of laser systems for cutting and marking with its StarCut Tube, ExactCut, and ExactMark systems. Coherent will showcase its full suite of medical device manufacturing systems at MDM West, at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, Feb. 6-8, Booth 3019.

Coherent collaborates with its customers to anticipate and solve their most difficult manufacturing challenges through its 22 application labs in 11 countries. Coherent supports its customers through more than 50 service centers worldwide and 650 factory-trained service engineers that provide inventory management, a global logistics team, preventive maintenance and repair, rapid field response, and 24/7 phone support.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

Contact

Mark Lourie
Vice President, Corporate Communications
corporate.communications@coherent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cad706b6-b214-4dcc-a56a-8283de569db5


