Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850795 | ISIN: US1258961002 | Ticker-Symbol: CSG
Tradegate
01.02.24
14:47 Uhr
53,26 Euro
+0,42
+0,79 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CMS ENERGY CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,0253,4614:49
55,0057,0014:49
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 12:30
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CMS Energy Announces Strong 2023 Results for the 21st Consecutive Year and Raises 2024 Adjusted EPS Guidance

JACKSON, Mich., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy announced today reported earnings per share of $3.01 for 2023, compared to $2.85 per share for 2022. The company's adjusted earnings per share for 2023 were $3.11, compared to $2.89 per share for 2022. CMS Energy also announced the increase of its annual dividend by 11 cents per share to $2.06 for 2024.

CMS Energy raised its 2024 adjusted earnings guidance to $3.29 to $3.35 per share from $3.27 to $3.33 per share (*See below for important information about non-GAAP measures) and reaffirmed long-term adjusted EPS growth of 6 to 8 percent, with continued confidence toward the high end.

"In a challenging year with unfavorable weather and significant storms, we responded and delivered for our customers, communities and investors," said Garrick Rochow, President and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "I'm proud of the team's efforts in 2023 and our success positions CMS Energy well for the long-term."

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is a Michigan -based energy provider featuring Consumers Energy as its primary business. It also owns and operates independent power generation businesses.

CMS Energy will hold a webcast to discuss its 2023 year-end results and provide a business and financial outlook on Thursday, February 1 at 9:30 a.m. (EST) . To participate in the webcast, go to CMS Energy's homepage (cmsenergy.com) and select "Events and Presentations."

Important information for investors about non-GAAP measures and other disclosures.

This news release contains non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (non-GAAP) measures, such as adjusted earnings. All references to net income refer to net income available to common stockholders and references to earnings per share are on a diluted basis. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. Management views adjusted earnings as a key measure of the company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Because the company is not able to estimate the impact of specific line items, which have the potential to significantly impact, favorably or unfavorably, the company's reported earnings in future periods, the company is not providing reported earnings guidance nor is it providing a reconciliation for the comparable future period earnings. The company's adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for the reported earnings.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's results to differ materially. All forward-looking statements should be considered in the context of the risk and other factors detailed from time to time in CMS Energy's and Consumers Energy's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Investors and others should note that CMS Energy routinely posts important information on its website and considers the Investor Relations section, www.cmsenergy.com/investor-relations, a channel of distribution.

For more information on CMS Energy, please visit our website at cmsenergy.com.
To sign up for email alert notifications, please visit the Investor Relations section of our website.

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)



In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts


Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended


12/31/23


12/31/22


12/31/23


12/31/22













Operating revenue

$

1,950


$

2,278


$

7,462


$

8,596













Operating expenses


1,544



2,007



6,227



7,372













Operating Income


406



271



1,235



1,224













Other income


83



52



362



197













Interest charges


172



139



643



519













Income Before Income Taxes


317



184



954



902













Income tax expense


66



21



147



93













Income From Continuing Operations


251



163



807



809













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


-



-



1



4













Net Income


251



163



808



813













Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(58)



(8)



(79)



(24)













Net Income Attributable to CMS Energy


309



171



887



837













Preferred stock dividends


3



3



10



10













Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

306


$

168


$

877


$

827













Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share












Income from continuing operations per average common share
available to common stockholders












$

1.05


$

0.58


$

3.01


$

2.84

Income from discontinued operations per average common share
available to common stockholders













-



-



-



0.01

Diluted earnings per average common share

$

1.05


$

0.58


$

3.01


$

2.85

CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Summarized Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)





In Millions



As of



12/31/23


12/31/22

Assets








Current assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

227



$

164

Restricted cash and cash equivalents



21




18

Other current assets



2,591




3,251

Total current assets



2,839




3,433

Non-current assets








Plant, property, and equipment



25,072




22,713

Other non-current assets



5,606




5,207

Total Assets


$

33,517



$

31,353










Liabilities and Equity








Current liabilities (1)


$

1,822



$

1,866

Non-current liabilities (1)



7,927




7,583

Capitalization








Debt and finance leases (excluding securitization debt) (2)



14,856




14,139

Preferred stock and securities



224




224

Noncontrolling interests



581




580

Common stockholders' equity



7,320




6,791

Total capitalization (excluding securitization debt)



22,981




21,734

Securitization debt (2)



787




170

Total Liabilities and Equity


$

33,517



$

31,353










(1) Excludes debt and finance leases.










(2) Includes current and non-current portions.










CMS ENERGY CORPORATION

Summarized Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)












In Millions



Twelve Months Ended



12/31/23


12/31/22










Beginning of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

182



$

476










Net cash provided by operating activities



2,309




855

Net cash used in investing activities



(3,386)




(2,476)

Cash flows from operating and investing activities



(1,077)




(1,621)

Net cash provided by financing activities



1,143




1,327










Total Cash Flows


$

66



$

(294)










End of Period Cash and Cash Equivalents, Including Restricted Amounts


$

248



$

182










CMS ENERGY CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income
(Unaudited)




In Millions, Except Per Share Amounts



Three Months Ended


Twelve Months Ended



12/31/23


12/31/22


12/31/23


12/31/22














Net Income Available to Common Stockholders

$

306


$

168


$

877


$

827

Reconciling items:












Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss


*



-



(1)



(5)

Tax impact


(*)



-



*



1

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**


3



9



9



8

Tax impact


(1)



(2)



(3)



(2)

Voluntary separation program


*



1



33



12

Tax impact


(*)



(*)



(8)



(3)














Adjusted net income - non-GAAP

$

308


$

176


$

907


$

838














Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted


292.7



290.1



291.7



290.0














Diluted Earnings Per Average Common Share












Reported net income per share

$

1.05


$

0.58


$

3.01


$

2.85

Reconciling items:












Disposal of discontinued operations (gain) loss


*



-



(*)



(0.01)

Tax impact


(*)



-



*



*

Other exclusions from adjusted earnings**


0.01



0.03



0.03



0.03

Tax impact


(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)



(0.01)

Voluntary separation program


*



*



0.11



0.04

Tax impact


(*)



(*)



(0.03)



(0.01)














Adjusted net income per share - non-GAAP

$

1.05


$

0.60


$

3.11


$

2.89














*

Less than $0.5 million or $0.01 per share.












**

Includes restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, and unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense.














Management views adjusted (non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings as a key measure of the Company's present operating financial performance and uses adjusted earnings for external communications with analysts and investors. Internally, the Company uses adjusted earnings to measure and assess performance. Adjustments could include items such as discontinued operations, asset sales, impairments, restructuring costs, business optimization initiative, changes in accounting principles, voluntary separation program, changes in federal tax policy, regulatory items from prior years, unrealized gains or losses from mark-to-market adjustments, recognized in net income related to NorthStar Clean Energy's interest expense, or other items. The adjusted earnings should be considered supplemental information to assist in understanding our business results, rather than as a substitute for reported earnings.

Check out Consumers Energy on Social Media
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/consumersenergymichigan
Twitter: https://twitter.com/consumersenergy
LinkedIn: https://linkedin.com/company/consumersenergy
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/consumersenergy

SOURCE CMS Energy

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.