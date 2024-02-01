Dover Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dover (NYSE: DOV), a diversified global manufacturer, announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. All comparisons are to the comparable period of the prior fiscal year, unless otherwise noted.
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
($ in millions, except per share data)
2023
2022
% Change
2023
2022
% Change
U.S. GAAP
Revenue
$ 2,106
$ 2,139
(2) %
$ 8,438
$ 8,508
(1) %
Net earnings
296
264
12 %
1,057
1,065
(1) %
Diluted EPS
2.11
1.87
13 %
7.52
7.42
1 %
Non-GAAP
Organic revenue change
(3) %
(1) %
Adjusted net earnings 1
345
305
13 %
1,237
1,213
2 %
Adjusted diluted EPS
2.45
2.16
13 %
8.80
8.45
4 %
1 Q4 and full year 2023 and 2022 adjusted net earnings exclude after tax purchase accounting expenses, disposition costs and restructuring and other costs. Q4 and full year 2023 include the net income tax benefit of an internal reorganization executed in 2023, and full year 2022 excludes a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Dover generated revenue of $2.1 billion, a decrease of 2% (-3% organic). GAAP net earnings of $296 million increased 12%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $2.11 was up 13%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $345 million increased 13% and adjusted diluted EPS of $2.45 was up 13%.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, Dover generated revenue of $8.4 billion, a decrease of 1% (-1% organic). GAAP net earnings of $1.1 billion decreased 1%, and GAAP diluted EPS of $7.52 was up 1%. On an adjusted basis, net earnings of $1.2 billion increased 2%, and adjusted diluted EPS of $8.80 was up 4%.
A full reconciliation between GAAP and adjusted measures and definitions of non-GAAP and other performance measures are included as an exhibit herein.
MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY:
Dover's President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard J. Tobin, said, "The fourth quarter market conditions and our business posture were in line with our forecasts. In the end markets where secular demand trends inflected positively, such as CO2 refrigeration systems, waste handling and precision components, we were able to capitalize on the market conditions and drive margin mix higher benefiting the consolidated portfolio in the quarter. We reduced production volumes in certain product lines in line with our mid-year forecasts in response to destocking trends that resulted from lead time normalization and higher inventory carrying costs driven by interest rate increases. We believe these proactive actions balanced channel inventories in the majority of our markets with forecasted demand for 2024. This operating posture drove an exemplary operating cash flow performance in the quarter and positions us to match production performance with prevailing demand in the coming year.
"Our solid operational execution was complemented by active portfolio enhancement in line with the priorities we reiterated at our investor day last March. In the past few months we completed several accretive and synergistic bolt-on acquisitions that improve our revenue mix with high-growth recurring and software revenue streams. We anticipate completing the De-Sta-Co sale by the end of the first quarter. Bolstered by our proactive working capital management and margin enhancement, we enter 2024 with a strong balance sheet and ample capacity to execute against a strong acquisition pipeline and pursue opportunistic capital return strategies, as we continue our portfolio enhancement strategy.
"We have a constructive outlook for 2024. We expect demand conditions to progressively improve from the fourth quarter exit rate through the year on solid underlying end markets across most of the portfolio, supported by the recent positive year-over-year order momentum. There is significant runway in our margin improvement plan with numerous cost and performance levers available to continue driving strong margin conversion. With this backdrop, we are confident in our ability to continue to deliver long-term value creation for our shareholders through a combination of accretive top line growth, capital allocation, and portfolio enhancement."
FULL YEAR 2024 GUIDANCE:
In 2024, Dover expects to generate GAAP EPS in the range of $7.90 to $8.10 (adjusted EPS of $8.95 to $9.15 ), based on full year revenue growth of 2% to 4% (1% to 3% on an organic basis).
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION:
ABOUT DOVER:
Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion . We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are statements that are, or could be deemed, "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate; supply chain constraints and labor shortages that could result in production stoppages, inflation in material input costs and freight logistics; the impact of interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impacts of natural or human-induced disasters, acts of war, terrorism, international conflicts, and public health crises on the global economy and on our customers, suppliers, employees, business and cash flows; changes in customer demand and capital spending; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner; our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses; and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives and other cost reduction actions. For details on the risks and uncertainties that could cause our results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein, we refer you to the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These documents are available from the Securities and Exchange Commission, and on our website, dovercorporation.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
INVESTOR SUPPLEMENT - FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023
DOVER CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Three Months Ended December 31,
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
2023
2022
Revenue
$ 2,105,757
$ 2,139,181
$ 8,438,134
$ 8,508,088
Cost of goods and services
1,319,994
1,372,852
5,353,501
5,444,532
Gross profit
785,763
766,329
3,084,633
3,063,556
Selling, general and administrative expenses
431,291
413,611
1,718,290
1,684,226
Operating earnings
354,472
352,718
1,366,343
1,379,330
Interest expense
30,898
33,126
131,305
116,456
Interest income
(4,944)
(1,462)
(13,496)
(4,430)
Other income, net
(713)
(2,359)
(21,472)
(20,201)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
329,231
323,413
1,270,006
1,287,505
Provision for income taxes
32,969
59,834
213,178
222,129
Net earnings
$ 296,262
$ 263,579
$ 1,056,828
$ 1,065,376
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 2.12
$ 1.88
$ 7.56
$ 7.47
Diluted
$ 2.11
$ 1.87
$ 7.52
$ 7.42
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
139,893
140,343
139,848
142,681
Diluted
140,586
141,168
140,599
143,595
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.51
$ 0.505
$ 2.03
$ 2.01
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
REVENUE
Engineered Products
$ 497,549
$ 473,687
$ 504,271
$ 529,080
$ 2,004,587
$ 487,647
$ 514,436
$ 516,501
$ 525,048
$ 2,043,632
Clean Energy & Fueling
430,729
441,166
466,959
449,423
1,788,277
458,395
494,075
464,022
462,015
1,878,507
Imaging & Identification
283,091
271,932
276,179
285,530
1,116,732
272,255
275,951
282,371
293,238
1,123,815
Pumps & Process Solutions
413,881
465,626
431,373
444,811
1,755,691
435,195
441,127
433,558
418,355
1,728,235
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
455,325
449,001
475,911
398,345
1,778,582
399,078
434,164
462,671
441,811
1,737,724
Intersegment eliminations
(1,552)
(1,326)
(1,425)
(1,432)
(5,735)
(669)
(1,038)
(832)
(1,286)
(3,825)
Total consolidated revenue
$ 2,079,023
$ 2,100,086
$ 2,153,268
$ 2,105,757
$ 8,438,134
$ 2,051,901
$ 2,158,715
$ 2,158,291
$ 2,139,181
$ 8,508,088
NET EARNINGS
Segment Earnings:
Engineered Products
$ 84,275
$ 73,076
$ 101,610
$ 118,464
$ 377,425
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 90,145
$ 103,573
$ 346,519
Clean Energy & Fueling
73,605
83,616
92,483
78,900
328,604
72,962
99,034
90,208
90,789
352,993
Imaging & Identification
68,315
61,336
70,316
72,545
272,512
58,598
61,392
74,477
73,617
268,084
Pumps & Process Solutions
115,244
129,337
117,907
121,917
484,405
146,617
138,048
128,573
119,780
533,018
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
73,778
76,074
84,060
71,468
305,380
53,609
64,181
75,190
61,504
254,484
Total segment earnings
415,217
423,439
466,376
463,294
1,768,326
402,916
444,326
458,593
449,263
1,755,098
Purchase accounting
expenses 1
42,679
40,200
40,320
41,744
164,943
53,286
47,019
40,526
40,272
181,103
Restructuring and other costs 2
14,053
18,143
12,327
19,150
63,673
10,552
7,944
8,613
11,881
38,990
Disposition costs 3
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
194
-
-
-
194
Corporate expense
/ other 4
40,072
33,922
30,686
45,913
150,593
37,404
27,967
27,876
42,033
135,280
Interest expense
34,214
33,804
32,389
30,898
131,305
26,552
26,989
29,789
33,126
116,456
Interest income
(2,091)
(2,653)
(3,808)
(4,944)
(13,496)
(775)
(949)
(1,244)
(1,462)
(4,430)
Earnings before provision for income taxes
286,290
300,023
354,462
329,231
1,270,006
275,703
335,356
353,033
323,413
1,287,505
Provision for income taxes 5
57,716
57,784
64,709
32,969
213,178
49,550
45,738
67,007
59,834
222,129
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
SEGMENT EARNINGS MARGIN
Engineered Products
16.9 %
15.4 %
20.1 %
22.4 %
18.8 %
14.6 %
15.9 %
17.5 %
19.7 %
17.0 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
17.1 %
19.0 %
19.8 %
17.6 %
18.4 %
15.9 %
20.0 %
19.4 %
19.7 %
18.8 %
Imaging & Identification
24.1 %
22.6 %
25.5 %
25.4 %
24.4 %
21.5 %
22.2 %
26.4 %
25.1 %
23.9 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
27.8 %
27.8 %
27.3 %
27.4 %
27.6 %
33.7 %
31.3 %
29.7 %
28.6 %
30.8 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
16.2 %
16.9 %
17.7 %
17.9 %
17.2 %
13.4 %
14.8 %
16.3 %
13.9 %
14.6 %
Total segment earnings margin
20.0 %
20.2 %
21.7 %
22.0 %
21.0 %
19.6 %
20.6 %
21.2 %
21.0 %
20.6 %
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
2 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co which is expected to close in Q1 2024. Q1 and FY 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of Unified Brands and the Race Winning Brands equity method investment in Q4 2021.
4 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
5 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023. Q2 and FY 2022 include a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Earnings Per Share
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Net earnings per share:
Basic
$ 1.64
$ 1.73
$ 2.07
$ 2.12
$ 7.56
$ 1.57
$ 2.01
$ 2.01
$ 1.88
$ 7.47
Diluted
$ 1.63
$ 1.72
$ 2.06
$ 2.11
$ 7.52
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 2.00
$ 1.87
$ 7.42
Net earnings and weighted average shares used in calculated earnings per share amounts are as follows:
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
139,757
139,862
139,878
139,893
139,848
144,087
143,832
142,506
140,343
142,681
Diluted
140,616
140,578
140,615
140,586
140,599
145,329
144,669
143,257
141,168
143,595
* Per share data may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 398,561
$ 380,868
Receivables, net
1,432,040
1,516,871
Inventories, net
1,225,452
1,366,608
Prepaid and other current assets
141,538
159,118
Assets held for sale
192,644
-
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,031,816
1,004,825
Goodwill
4,881,687
4,669,494
Intangible assets, net
1,483,913
1,333,735
Other assets and deferred charges
560,862
465,000
Total assets
$ 11,348,513
$ 10,896,519
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Short-term borrowings
$ 468,282
$ 735,772
Payables, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
1,880,920
2,037,502
Liabilities held for sale
64,568
-
Deferred taxes and other non-current liabilities
836,379
894,366
Long-term debt
2,991,759
2,942,513
Stockholders' equity
5,106,605
4,286,366
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 11,348,513
$ 10,896,519
DOVER CORPORATION
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Operating activities:
Net earnings
$ 1,056,828
$ 1,065,376
Depreciation and amortization
317,463
307,538
Stock-based compensation
31,465
30,821
Contributions to employee benefit plans
(16,098)
(12,890)
Net change in assets and liabilities
(53,313)
(585,121)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,336,345
805,724
Investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(192,592)
(220,962)
Acquisitions, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired
(533,623)
(312,855)
Proceeds from the sale of property, plant and equipment
4,234
6,061
Other
(4,649)
(13,168)
Net cash used in investing activities
(726,630)
(540,924)
Financing activities:
Change in commercial paper and other short-term borrowings, net
(267,490)
629,891
Dividends paid to stockholders
(284,297)
(287,551)
Repurchase of common stock, including accelerated share repurchase program
-
(585,000)
Payments to settle employee tax obligations on exercise of share-based awards
(12,137)
(14,637)
Other
(4,132)
(2,968)
Net cash used in financing activities
(568,056)
(260,265)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(6,666)
(9,171)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including cash held for sale
34,993
(4,636)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
380,868
385,504
Cash and cash equivalents, including cash held for sale at end of year
$ 415,861
$ 380,868
Years Ended December 31,
2023
2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 398,561
$ 380,868
Cash and cash equivalents held for sale
17,300
-
Cash and cash equivalents, including cash held for sale
$ 415,861
$ 380,868
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA
Engineered Products:
Segment earnings
$ 84,275
$ 73,076
$ 101,610
$ 118,464
$ 377,425
$ 71,130
$ 81,671
$ 90,145
$ 103,573
$ 346,519
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,070
7,300
7,306
6,397
28,073
7,274
6,799
6,819
6,853
27,745
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
91,345
80,376
108,916
124,861
405,498
78,404
88,470
96,964
110,426
374,264
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
18.4 %
17.0 %
21.6 %
23.6 %
20.2 %
16.1 %
17.2 %
18.8 %
21.0 %
18.3 %
Clean Energy & Fueling:
Segment earnings
$ 73,605
$ 83,616
$ 92,483
$ 78,900
$ 328,604
$ 72,962
$ 99,034
$ 90,208
$ 90,789
$ 352,993
Other depreciation and amortization 1
7,046
7,541
7,686
7,844
30,117
8,466
6,533
6,893
6,923
28,815
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
80,651
91,157
100,169
86,744
358,721
81,428
105,567
97,101
97,712
381,808
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
18.7 %
20.7 %
21.5 %
19.3 %
20.1 %
17.8 %
21.4 %
20.9 %
21.1 %
20.3 %
Imaging & Identification:
Segment earnings
$ 68,315
$ 61,336
$ 70,316
$ 72,545
$ 272,512
$ 58,598
$ 61,392
$ 74,477
$ 73,617
$ 268,084
Other depreciation and amortization 1
3,394
3,745
3,972
4,182
15,293
3,497
3,496
3,372
3,820
14,185
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
71,709
65,081
74,288
76,727
287,805
62,095
64,888
77,849
77,437
282,269
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
25.3 %
23.9 %
26.9 %
26.9 %
25.8 %
22.8 %
23.5 %
27.6 %
26.4 %
25.1 %
Pumps & Process Solutions:
Segment earnings
$ 115,244
$ 129,337
$ 117,907
$ 121,917
$ 484,405
$ 146,617
$ 138,048
$ 128,573
$ 119,780
$ 533,018
Other depreciation and amortization 1
10,939
11,609
12,052
11,744
46,344
9,922
9,787
10,137
10,993
40,839
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
126,183
140,946
129,959
133,661
530,749
156,539
147,835
138,710
130,773
573,857
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
30.5 %
30.3 %
30.1 %
30.0 %
30.2 %
36.0 %
33.5 %
32.0 %
31.3 %
33.2 %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies:
Segment earnings
$ 73,778
$ 76,074
$ 84,060
$ 71,468
$ 305,380
$ 53,609
$ 64,181
$ 75,190
$ 61,504
$ 254,484
Other depreciation and amortization 1
6,624
6,895
6,954
7,084
27,557
6,495
6,443
6,736
6,530
26,204
Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
80,402
82,969
91,014
78,552
332,937
60,104
70,624
81,926
68,034
280,688
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
17.7 %
18.5 %
19.1 %
19.7 %
18.7 %
15.1 %
16.3 %
17.7 %
15.4 %
16.2 %
Total Segments:
Total segment earnings 2, 3
|
$ 415,217
$ 423,439
$ 466,376
$ 463,294
$ 1,768,326
$ 402,916
$ 444,326
$ 458,593
$ 449,263
$ 1,755,098
Other depreciation and amortization 1
35,073
37,090
37,970
37,251
147,384
35,654
33,058
33,957
35,119
137,788
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA 2
450,290
460,529
504,346
500,545
1,915,710
438,570
477,384
492,550
484,382
1,892,886
Total Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 2
21.7 %
21.9 %
23.4 %
23.8 %
22.7 %
21.4 %
22.1 %
22.8 %
22.6 %
22.2 %
1 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
2 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
3 Refer to Quarterly Segment Information section for reconciliation of total segment earnings to net earnings.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Adjusted net earnings:
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
42,679
40,200
40,320
41,744
164,943
53,286
47,019
40,526
40,272
181,103
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(9,599)
(9,012)
(8,966)
(9,143)
(36,720)
(12,538)
(11,013)
(9,494)
(8,689)
(41,734)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
14,053
18,143
12,327
19,150
63,673
10,552
7,944
8,613
11,881
38,990
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(2,990)
(3,665)
(2,556)
(3,970)
(13,181)
(2,191)
(1,803)
(1,921)
(2,311)
(8,226)
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
194
-
-
-
194
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
-
-
-
(270)
(270)
(27)
-
-
-
(27)
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
(22,579)
-
-
(22,579)
Adjusted net earnings
$ 272,717
$ 287,905
$ 330,878
$ 345,075
$ 1,236,575
$ 275,429
$ 309,186
$ 323,750
$ 304,732
$ 1,213,097
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share:
Diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.63
$ 1.72
$ 2.06
$ 2.11
$ 7.52
$ 1.56
$ 2.00
$ 2.00
$ 1.87
$ 7.42
Purchase accounting expenses, pre-tax 1
0.30
0.29
0.29
0.30
1.18
0.37
0.33
0.28
0.29
1.27
Purchase accounting expenses, tax impact 2
(0.07)
(0.06)
(0.06)
(0.07)
(0.26)
(0.09)
(0.08)
(0.07)
(0.06)
(0.30)
Restructuring and other costs, pre-tax 3
0.10
0.13
0.09
0.14
0.46
0.07
0.05
0.06
0.08
0.26
Restructuring and other costs, tax impact 2
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.02)
(0.03)
(0.10)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.01)
(0.02)
(0.06)
Disposition costs, pre-tax 4
-
-
-
0.01
0.01
-
-
-
-
-
Disposition costs, tax impact 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
(0.16)
-
-
(0.16)
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
$ 1.94
$ 2.05
$ 2.35
$ 2.45
$ 8.80
$ 1.90
$ 2.14
$ 2.26
$ 2.16
$ 8.45
1 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. Q1, Q2, and FY 2022 include $12,487, $7,158, and $19,869 of amortization of inventory step-up, respectively, primarily related to the Q4 2021 acquisitions within our Clean Energy & Fueling segment.
2 Adjustments were tax effected using the statutory tax rates in the applicable jurisdictions or the effective tax rate, where applicable, for each period.
3 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges. Q3 and FY 2023 include $3,302 of non-cash asset impairment charges for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment. Q1 and FY 2022 include $5,457 of non-cash foreign currency translation losses reclassified to earnings included within restructuring and other costs and $2,117 related to write-off of assets due to an exit from certain Latin America countries for our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment.
4 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co which is expected to close in Q1 2024. Q1 and FY 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of Unified Brands and the Race Winning Brands equity method investment in Q4 2021.
5 Q2 and FY 2022 represent a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
QUARTERLY NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA RECONCILIATION (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Net earnings
$ 228,574
$ 242,239
$ 289,753
$ 296,262
$ 1,056,828
$ 226,153
$ 289,618
$ 286,026
$ 263,579
$ 1,065,376
Provision for income taxes 1
57,716
57,784
64,709
32,969
213,178
49,550
45,738
67,007
59,834
222,129
Earnings before provision for income taxes
286,290
300,023
354,462
329,231
1,270,006
275,703
335,356
353,033
323,413
1,287,505
Interest income
(2,091)
(2,653)
(3,808)
(4,944)
(13,496)
(775)
(949)
(1,244)
(1,462)
(4,430)
Interest expense
34,214
33,804
32,389
30,898
131,305
26,552
26,989
29,789
33,126
116,456
Corporate expense / other 2
40,072
33,922
30,686
45,913
150,593
37,404
27,967
27,876
42,033
135,280
Disposition costs 3
-
-
-
1,302
1,302
194
-
-
-
194
Restructuring and other costs 4
14,053
18,143
12,327
19,150
63,673
10,552
7,944
8,613
11,881
38,990
Purchase accounting expenses 5
42,679
40,200
40,320
41,744
164,943
53,286
47,019
40,526
40,272
181,103
Total segment earnings 6
415,217
423,439
466,376
463,294
1,768,326
402,916
444,326
458,593
449,263
1,755,098
Add: Other depreciation and amortization 7
35,073
37,090
37,970
37,251
147,384
35,654
33,058
33,957
35,119
137,788
Total adjusted segment EBITDA 6
$ 450,290
$ 460,529
$ 504,346
$ 500,545
$ 1,915,710
$ 438,570
$ 477,384
$ 492,550
$ 484,382
$ 1,892,886
1 Q4 and FY 2023 include the net income tax benefit of internal reorganizations executed in 2023. Q2 and FY 2022 include a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
2 Certain expenses are maintained at the corporate level and not allocated to the segments. These expenses include executive and functional compensation costs, non-service pension costs, non-operating insurance expenses, shared business services and digital overhead costs, deal-related expenses and various administrative expenses relating to the corporate headquarters.
3 Q4 and FY 2023 disposition costs relate to the sale of De-Sta-Co which is expected to close in Q1 2024. Q1 and FY 2022 represents working capital adjustments related to the disposition of Unified Brands and the Race Winning Brands equity method investment in Q4 2021.
4 Restructuring and other costs relate to actions taken for headcount reductions, facility consolidations and site closures, product line exits, and other asset charges.
5 Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period.
6 Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures section for definition.
7 Other depreciation and amortization relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs.
DOVER CORPORATION
REVENUE GROWTH FACTORS AND ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE RECONCILIATIONS (NON-GAAP)
(unaudited)(in thousands, except per share data*)
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Revenue Growth Factors
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
Engineered Products
3.4 %
(7.7) %
(3.0) %
- %
(1.9) %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(2.6) %
(9.3) %
(0.2) %
(3.5) %
(4.0) %
Imaging & Identification
8.2 %
0.3 %
(3.6) %
(3.5) %
0.2 %
Pumps & Process Solutions
(7.1) %
0.9 %
(7.3) %
0.5 %
(3.3) %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
16.2 %
4.0 %
1.8 %
(10.9) %
2.4 %
Total Organic
2.9 %
(3.0) %
(2.4) %
(3.4) %
(1.5) %
Acquisitions
0.9 %
0.9 %
1.0 %
0.9 %
0.9 %
Currency translation
(2.5) %
(0.6) %
1.2 %
0.9 %
(0.2) %
Total*
1.3 %
(2.7) %
(0.2) %
(1.6) %
(0.8) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
Organic
United States
2.6 %
(8.6) %
(7.3) %
1.7 %
(3.0) %
Other Americas
16.8 %
13.9 %
13.1 %
(22.5) %
3.4 %
Europe
(0.3) %
(0.9) %
(5.2) %
(16.1) %
(5.7) %
Asia
(3.9) %
1.9 %
(3.4) %
4.9 %
(0.2) %
Other
20.8 %
33.0 %
72.8 %
26.8 %
38.5 %
Total Organic
2.9 %
(3.0) %
(2.4) %
(3.4) %
(1.5) %
Acquisitions
0.9 %
0.9 %
1.0 %
0.9 %
0.9 %
Currency translation
(2.5) %
(0.6) %
1.2 %
0.9 %
(0.2) %
Total*
1.3 %
(2.7) %
(0.2) %
(1.6) %
(0.8) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
Adjusted EPS Guidance Reconciliation
2023 Actual
2024 Guidance
Adjusted net earnings per share*:
Net earnings (GAAP)
$ 7.52
$7.90 - $8.10
Purchase accounting expenses, net
0.92
0.98
Restructuring and other costs, net
0.36
0.07
Adjusted net earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$ 8.80
$8.95 - $9.15
* Per share data and totals may be impacted by rounding.
DOVER CORPORATION
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
(unaudited)(in thousands)
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
BOOKINGS
Engineered Products
$ 536,472
$ 489,131
$ 576,641
$ 494,528
$ 2,096,772
$ 541,035
$ 452,668
$ 512,374
$ 498,249
$ 2,004,326
Clean Energy & Fueling
454,526
440,137
449,663
401,195
1,745,521
501,491
487,861
432,259
399,414
1,821,025
Imaging & Identification
290,712
262,092
271,113
297,312
1,121,229
307,104
292,136
281,789
273,170
1,154,199
Pumps & Process Solutions
464,297
394,317
363,111
455,390
1,677,115
459,790
471,693
415,253
362,468
1,709,204
Climate & Sustainability Technologies1
371,643
310,911
340,474
325,625
1,348,653
430,465
458,181
404,150
377,120
1,669,916
Intersegment eliminations
(1,530)
(1,918)
(849)
(2,125)
(6,422)
(2,295)
(1,207)
(423)
(1,391)
(5,316)
Total consolidated bookings
$ 2,116,120
$ 1,894,670
$ 2,000,153
$ 1,971,925
$ 7,982,868
$ 2,237,590
$ 2,161,332
$ 2,045,402
$ 1,909,030
$ 8,353,354
1 For comparability, prior periods were revised to exclude non-binding orders and previously disclosed de-bookings. Refer to Performance Measures Definitions section.
2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q4 YTD
BOOKINGS GROWTH FACTORS
Organic
Engineered Products
0.9 %
8.4 %
11.6 %
(1.6) %
4.7 %
Clean Energy & Fueling
(6.1) %
(8.4) %
3.5 %
(0.1) %
(3.1) %
Imaging & Identification
(1.8) %
(8.5) %
(5.4) %
7.7 %
(2.1) %
Pumps & Process Solutions
(1.2) %
(19.4) %
(15.6) %
22.6 %
(4.7) %
Climate & Sustainability Technologies1
(11.6) %
(31.5) %
(16.8) %
(14.8) %
(19.1) %
Total Organic
(3.9) %
(12.2) %
(3.5) %
2.0 %
(4.6) %
Acquisitions
1.0 %
0.7 %
0.3 %
0.4 %
0.6 %
Currency translation
(2.5) %
(0.8) %
1.0 %
0.9 %
(0.4) %
Total*
(5.4) %
(12.3) %
(2.2) %
3.3 %
(4.4) %
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
1 For comparability, prior periods were revised to exclude non-binding orders and previously disclosed de-bookings. Refer to Performance Measures Definitions section.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023
(unaudited)(amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)
During the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of FW Murphy Production Controls, LLC, within the Pumps & Process Solutions segment for $526.5 million, subject to customary post-closing adjustments.
For the full year 2023, the Company acquired two businesses in separate transactions for total consideration of $535.3 million, net of cash acquired and including contingent consideration. The businesses were acquired to complement and expand upon existing operations within the Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies segments. The purchase price allocations for these acquisitions are preliminary and subject to change during the measurement period.Dispositions
On October 11, 2023 the Company entered into a definitive agreement to sell De-Sta-Co, an operating company within the Engineered Products segment, for approximately $680 .0 million enterprise value, subject to customary post-closing adjustments. De-Sta-Co's assets and liabilities are classified as held for sale in the condensed consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2023 . The transaction is expected to close in Q1 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.Restructuring and Other Costs (Benefits)
During the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, restructuring and other costs (benefits) included restructuring charges of $16.6 million and $50.4 million, respectively, and other costs of $2.5 million and $13.2 million, respectively. The restructuring expenses incurred during the year ended December 31, 2023 were primarily related to headcount reductions and exit costs in the Clean Energy & Fueling, Engineered Products and Pumps & Process Solutions segments. These restructuring programs were initiated in 2022 and 2023 and were undertaken in light of current market conditions. Other costs (benefits) were primarily due to an asset impairment in our Climate & Sustainability Technologies segment and product line rationalization and footprint reduction in our Clean Energy & Fueling segment.
($ in millions)
2023
2022
Q4
FY
Q4
FY
Engineered Products
$ 3.5
$ 9.8
$ 0.5
$ 6.5
Clean Energy & Fueling
5.6
24.7
4.8
9.6
Imaging & Identification
4.8
7.1
2.9
6.4
Pumps & Process Solutions
1.5
7.9
2.0
4.7
Climate & Sustainability Technologies
2.1
9.3
0.9
9.3
Corporate
1.6
4.9
0.8
2.6
Total*
$ 19.2
$ 63.7
$ 11.9
$ 39.0
* Totals may be impacted by rounding.
The effective tax rate was 10.0% and 18.5% for the fourth quarters of 2023 and 2022, respectively. On a full year basis, the effective tax rate for 2023 and 2022 was 16.8% and 17.3%, respectively. The 2023 tax rate was primarily driven by the release of a net valuation allowance against non-U.S. tax loss carryforwards mainly related to an internal reorganization, partially offset by an accrual of withholding taxes on current and future repatriation of certain foreign earnings. The 2022 tax rate was primarily driven by favorable audit resolutions, including a reduction to income taxes previously recorded related to the Tax Cut and Jobs Act.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION (CONTINUED)
FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2023
(unaudited)(amounts in thousands except share data and where otherwise indicated)
The following table provides a reconciliation of total debt and net debt to net capitalization to the most directly comparable GAAP measures:
Net Debt to Net Capitalization Ratio (Non-GAAP)
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
Commercial paper
$ 467,600
$ 734,936
Other
682
836
Short-term borrowings
$ 468,282
$ 735,772
Long-term debt
2,991,759
2,942,513
Total debt
3,460,041
3,678,285
Less: Cash and cash equivalents, including cash held for sale
(415,861)
(380,868)
Net debt
3,044,180
3,297,417
Add: Stockholders' equity
5,106,605
4,286,366
Net capitalization
$ 8,150,785
$ 7,583,783
Net debt to net capitalization
37.3 %
43.5 %
Quarterly Cash Flow
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Net Cash Flows Provided By (Used In):
Operating activities
$ 241,284
$ 195,254
$ 383,457
$ 516,350
$ 1,336,345
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 264,625
$ 338,643
$ 805,724
Investing activities
(43,556)
(42,454)
(50,243)
(590,377)
(726,630)
(46,963)
(68,890)
(286,208)
(138,863)
(540,924)
Financing activities
(306,565)
(137,924)
(312,716)
189,149
(568,056)
(75,204)
120,469
(178,844)
(126,686)
(260,265)
Quarterly Free Cash Flow (Non-GAAP)
2023
2022
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2023
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
FY 2022
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 241,284
$ 195,254
$ 383,457
$ 516,350
$ 1,336,345
$ 23,683
$ 178,773
$ 264,625
$ 338,643
$ 805,724
Less: Capital expenditures
(48,375)
(40,079)
(43,128)
(61,010)
(192,592)
(50,381)
(50,196)
(65,462)
(54,923)
(220,962)
Free cash flow
$ 192,909
$ 155,175
$ 340,329
$ 455,340
$ 1,143,753
$ (26,698)
$ 128,577
$ 199,163
$ 283,720
$ 584,762
Cash flow from operating
11.6 %
9.3 %
17.8 %
24.5 %
15.8 %
1.2 %
8.3 %
12.3 %
15.8 %
9.5 %
Cash flow from operating
88.5 %
67.8 %
115.9 %
149.6 %
108.1 %
8.6 %
57.8 %
81.7 %
111.1 %
66.4 %
Free cash flow as a
9.3 %
7.4 %
15.8 %
21.6 %
13.6 %
(1.3) %
6.0 %
9.2 %
13.3 %
6.9 %
Free cash flow as a
70.7 %
53.9 %
102.9 %
132.0 %
92.5 %
(9.7) %
41.6 %
61.5 %
93.1 %
48.2 %
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding our results as determined by GAAP, management also discloses non-GAAP information that management believes provides useful information to investors. Adjusted net earnings, adjusted diluted net earnings per share, total segment earnings, total segment earnings margin, adjusted segment EBITDA, adjusted segment EBITDA margin, free cash flow, free cash flow as a percentage of revenue, free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings, net debt, net capitalization, net debt to net capitalization ratio, and organic revenue growth are not financial measures under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for net earnings, diluted net earnings per share, cash flows from operating activities, or revenue as determined in accordance with GAAP, and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
Adjusted net earnings represents net earnings adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, disposition costs and gain/loss on dispositions. Purchase accounting expenses are primarily comprised of amortization of intangible assets and charges related to fair value step-ups for acquired inventory sold during the period. We exclude after-tax purchase accounting expenses because the amount and timing of such charges are significantly impacted by the timing, size, number and nature of the acquisitions the Company consummates. While we have a history of acquisition activity, our acquisitions do not happen in a predictive cycle. Exclusion of purchase accounting expenses facilitates more consistent comparisons of operating results over time. We believe it is important to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation. We exclude the other items because they occur for reasons that may be unrelated to the Company's commercial performance during the period and/or management believes they are not indicative of the Company's ongoing operating costs or gains in a given period.
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share or adjusted earnings per share represent diluted EPS adjusted for the effect of purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, disposition costs and gain/loss on dispositions.
Total segment earnings is defined as the sum of earnings before purchase accounting expenses, restructuring and other costs/benefits, disposition costs, gain/loss on dispositions, corporate expenses/other, interest expense, interest income and provision for income taxes for all segments. Total segment earnings margin is defined as total segment earnings divided by revenue.
Adjusted segment EBITDA is defined as segment earnings plus other depreciation and amortization expense, which relates to property, plant, and equipment and intangibles, and excludes amounts related to purchase accounting expenses and restructuring and other costs/benefits. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is defined as adjusted segment EBITDA divided by revenue.
Management believes the non-GAAP measures above are useful to investors to better understand the Company's ongoing profitability as they will better reflect the Company's core operating results, offer more transparency and facilitate easier comparability to prior and future periods and to its peers.
Net debt represents total debt minus cash and cash equivalents, including cash held for sale. Net capitalization represents net debt plus stockholders' equity. Net debt to net capitalization ratio is net debt divided by net capitalization. Net debt to net capitalization is helpful in evaluating our capital structure and the amount of leverage we employ.
Free cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Free cash flow as a percentage of revenue equals free cash flow divided by revenue. Free cash flow as a percentage of adjusted net earnings equals free cash flow divided by adjusted net earnings. Management believes that free cash flow and free cash flow ratios are important measures of liquidity because they provide management and investors a measurement of cash generated from operations that is available for mandatory payment obligations and investment opportunities, such as funding acquisitions, paying dividends, repaying debt and repurchasing our common stock.
Management believes that reporting organic revenue growth, which excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions, provides a useful comparison of our revenue and trends between periods. We do not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking organic revenue to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure pursuant to the exception provided in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K because we are not able to provide a meaningful or accurate compilation of reconciling items. This is due to the inherent difficulty in accurately forecasting the timing and amounts of the items that would be excluded from the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure or are out of our control. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of unavailable information which may be material.Performance Measures Definitions
Bookings represent total orders received from customers in the current reporting period and now exclude de-bookings. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of order trends.
Organic bookings represent bookings excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates and the impact of acquisitions and dispositions. This metric is an important measure of performance and an indicator of order trends.
We use the above operational metrics in monitoring the performance of the business. We believe the operational metrics are useful to investors and other users of our financial information in assessing the performance of our segments.
