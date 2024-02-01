International Paper Reports Full-Year and Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Paper (NYSE: IP) today reported full-year and fourth quarter 2023 financial results.

FULL-YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2023 HIGHLIGHTS

Full-year net earnings (loss) of $288 million ( $0.82 per diluted share); Fourth quarter net earnings (loss) of $(284) million ( $(0.82) per diluted share); Full-year and fourth quarter net earnings include a pre-tax charge of $540 million related to mill strategic actions

Full-year adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $755 million ( $2.16 per diluted share); Fourth quarter adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $142 million ( $0.41 per diluted share)

Full-year earnings benefit from Building a Better IP initiatives of $260 million, exceeding annual target

Full-year cash provided by operations of $1.8 billion and returned $839 million to shareholders in share repurchases and dividends

Full-year capital investments of $1.1 billion, including investments in packaging for future growth

"In 2023, the International Paper team demonstrated our agility by navigating through challenging market conditions,' said Mark Sutton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We executed well and delivered $260 million of Building a Better IP benefits, while accelerating cost reduction efforts across our operations and supply chain. Although earnings were impacted by lower demand and cost inflation, we executed strategic actions to further optimize our mill system and invest in the future growth of our packaging business. We also returned $839 million to our shareowners."

"As we enter 2024," Sutton added, "we remain committed to creating value for our customers and shareowners. We see demand growth across the markets we serve. Because our Building a Better IP mindset is embedded into our culture, we will continue to accelerate our commercial strategies and drive operational excellence to improve profitability."

Diluted Net EPS and Adjusted Operating EPS





Fourth

Quarter

2023

Third

Quarter

2023

Fourth

Quarter

2022

Full-Year

2023

Full-Year

2022 Net Earnings (Loss)

$ (0.82)

$ 0.47

$ (0.90)

$ 0.82

$ 4.10 Less - Discontinued Operations (Gain) Loss, Net of Taxes

-

0.08

1.38

0.04

0.64 Net Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations

(0.82)

0.55

0.48

0.86

4.74 Add Back - Non-Operating Pension Expense (Income)

0.04

0.04

(0.13)

0.15

(0.52) Add Back - Net Special Items Expense (Income)

1.58

0.08

0.41

1.64

0.63 Income Taxes - Non-Operating Pension and Special Items

(0.39)

(0.03)

0.11

(0.49)

(1.67) Adjusted Operating Earnings*

$ 0.41

$ 0.64

$ 0.87

$ 2.16

$ 3.18

* Adjusted operating earnings (non-GAAP) is defined as net earnings (loss) (GAAP) excluding discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results from continuing operations. For discussion of discontinued operations, net special items and non-operating pension expense (income), see the disclosure under Effects of Net Special Items, Discontinued Operations, Net of Taxes and Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included later in this release. A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) to adjusted operating earnings is included later in this release.

Select Financial Measures

(In millions)

Fourth

Quarter

2023

Third

Quarter

2023

Fourth

Quarter

2022

Full-Year

2023

Full-Year

2022 Net Sales

$ 4,601

$ 4,613

$ 5,133

$ 18,916

$ 21,161 Net Earnings (Loss)

(284)

165

(318)

288

1,504 Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss)

257

352

451

1,249

1,848 Adjusted Operating Earnings

142

224

309

755

1,168 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operations

492

468

761

1,833

2,174 Free Cash Flow**

187

240

439

692

1,243

** Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by (used for) operations. A reconciliation of cash provided by (used for) operations to free cash flow and an explanation of why we believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors, is included later in this release.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

Business segment operating profits are used by International Paper's management to measure the earnings performance of the Company's businesses and are calculated as set forth in footnote (h) below under "Sales and Earnings by Business Segment". Fourth quarter 2023 net sales by business segment and operating profit (loss) by business segment compared with the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022 along with full-year 2023 net sales by business segment and operating profit (loss) by business segment compared with full-year 2022 are as follows:

Business Segment Results

(In millions)

Fourth

Quarter

2023

Third

Quarter

2023

Fourth

Quarter

2022

Full-Year

2023

Full-Year

2022 Net Sales by Business Segment



















Industrial Packaging

$ 3,842

$ 3,787

$ 4,169

$ 15,596

$ 17,451 Global Cellulose Fibers

656

725

842

2,890

3,227 Corporate and Inter-segment Sales

103

101

122

430

483 Net Sales

$ 4,601

$ 4,613

$ 5,133

$ 18,916

$ 21,161 Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment



















Industrial Packaging

$ 315

$ 325

$ 416

$ 1,266

$ 1,742 Global Cellulose Fibers

(58)

27

35

(17)

106 Total Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss)

$ 257

$ 352

$ 451

$ 1,249

$ 1,848

Industrial Packaging operating profits (losses) in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $315 million compared with $325 million in the third quarter of 2023. In North America, earnings were lower as higher sales volumes for containerboard, lower planned outage costs and lower economic downtime were more than offset by lower sales prices for containerboard and corrugated boxes, an unfavorable geographic mix and the non-repeat of favorable adjustments related to employee benefit costs in the third quarter of 2023. Input costs were slightly higher, as higher recovered fiber costs were mostly offset by lower energy and other raw material costs. In EMEA, earnings were higher, driven by seasonally higher volumes and a favorable product mix. EMEA earnings also benefited from an energy subsidy and other favorable one-time items in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Global Cellulose Fibers operating profits (losses) in the fourth quarter of 2023 were $(58) million compared with $27 million in the third quarter of 2023. Earnings were impacted by lower pulp pricing, partially offset by an improved product mix. Earnings were also impacted by higher planned outage costs and the non-repeat of favorable adjustments related to employee benefit costs in the third quarter of 2023. Sales volumes improved and economic downtime was lower, reflecting continued market improvement. Input costs were lower, primarily for wood and chemicals.

EQUITY METHOD INVESTMENT - ILIM JOINT VENTURE

The Company completed the sale of its investment in the prior Ilim joint venture in the third quarter of 2023 for proceeds of $508 million ( $472 million net of transaction costs). All current period and historical results have been adjusted to reflect Ilim as a discontinued operation.

CORPORATE EXPENSES

Corporate expenses, net was a benefit of $9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with expense of $20 million in the third quarter of 2023.

EFFECTIVE TAX RATE

The reported effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 19%, compared to 17% in the third quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter tax benefit is primarily driven by the impact of the mill strategic actions.

The operational effective tax rate was 34% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 18% in the third quarter of 2023. The higher operational effective tax rate is a result of U.S. federal income tax benefits recorded in the third quarter as well as an increased deferred tax valuation allowance in the fourth quarter.

The operational effective tax rate is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adjusting the income tax provision from continuing operations and rate to exclude the tax effect of net special items and non-operating pension expense (income). Management believes that this presentation provides useful information to investors by providing a meaningful comparison of the income tax rate between past and present periods.

EFFECTS OF SPECIAL ITEMS

Net special items in the fourth quarter of 2023 amount to a net after-tax charge of $415 million ( $1.20 per diluted share) compared with a charge of $22 million ( $0.06 per diluted share) in the third quarter of 2023 and a charge of $174 million ( $0.49 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2022. Net special items in all periods include the following charges (gains):





Fourth Quarter 2023

Third Quarter 2023

Fourth Quarter 2022 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Restructuring and other charges, net:























Severance and other costs (a)

$ 118

$ 89

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ - Building a Better IP

(19)

(14)

-

-

-

- Other

-

-

-

-

(4)

(3) Total restructuring and other charges, net

99

75

-

-

(4)

(3) Accelerated depreciation (a)

422

317

-

-

-

- Environmental remediation reserve adjustment

7

5

29

22

48

36 Equity method investment impairment

18

14

-

-

-

- EMEA Packaging goodwill impairment

-

-

-

-

76

76 Legal reserve adjustments

-

-

-

-

11

8 Foreign currency cumulative translation loss related to sale of equity method investment

-

-

-

-

10

10 Tax expense related to legal entity restructuring

-

4

-

-

-

- Foreign deferred tax valuation allowance

-

-

-

-

-

45 Interest related to the timber monetization settlement

-

-

-

-

3

2 Total special items, net

$ 546

$ 415

$ 29

$ 22

$ 144

$ 174





(a) Amounts associated with mill strategic actions. See notes (b) and (c) on the Consolidated Statement of Operations included later in this release.

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAXES

Discontinued operations, net of taxes include the equity earnings associated with our prior Ilim joint venture. Discontinued operations, net of taxes also includes the following special items charges (gains):





Third Quarter 2023

Fourth Quarter 2022 (In millions)

Before Tax

After Tax

Before Tax

After Tax Ilim equity method investment impairment and transaction costs

$ 59

$ 50

$ 533

$ 533 Total

$ 59

$ 50

$ 533

$ 533

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Operations

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)































Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,







2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



Net Sales

$ 4,601

$ 5,133

$ 4,613

$ 18,916

$ 21,161



Costs and Expenses























Cost of products sold

3,282 (a) 3,668 (h) 3,345 (a) 13,629 (a) 15,143 (h)

Selling and administrative expenses

357

315

286

1,360

1,293



Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

689 (b) 251

258

1,432 (b) 1,040



Distribution expenses

395

446

382

1,575

1,783



Taxes other than payroll and income taxes

39

38

39

154

148



Restructuring and other charges, net

99 (c) (4) (i) -

99 (c) 89 (i)

Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses

-

76 (j) -

-

76 (j)

Net (gains) losses on sales of equity method investments

-

10 (k) -

-

10 (k)

Net (gains) losses on mark to market investments

-

-

-

-

(65) (l)

Interest expense, net

52

59 (m) 58

231 (d) 325 (m)

Non-operating pension expense (income)

14

(48)

13

54

(192)



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings (Loss)

(326)

322

232

382

1,511



Income tax provision (benefit)

(61) (e) 148 (n) 39

59 (e) (236) (n)

Equity earnings (loss), net of taxes

(19) (f) (3)

(1)

(21) (f) (6)



Earnings (Loss) From Continuing Operations

(284)

171

192

302

1,741



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

(489) (o) (27) (g) (14) (g) (237) (o)

Net Earnings (Loss)

$ (284)

$ (318)

$ 165

$ 288

$ 1,504



Basic Earnings Per Common Share























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ (0.82)

$ 0.48

$ 0.55

$ 0.87

$ 4.79



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

(1.38)

(0.08)

(0.04)

(0.65)



Net earnings (loss)

$ (0.82)

$ (0.90)

$ 0.47

$ 0.83

$ 4.14



Diluted Earnings Per Common Share























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ (0.82)

$ 0.48

$ 0.55

$ 0.86

$ 4.74



Discontinued operations, net of taxes

-

(1.38)

(0.08)

(0.04)

(0.64)



Net earnings (loss)

$ (0.82)

$ (0.90)

$ 0.47

$ 0.82

$ 4.10



Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Diluted

346.0

353.7

348.1

349.1

367.0





































The accompanying notes are an integral part of this Consolidated Statement of Operations.





(a) Includes pre-tax charges of $7 million ($5 million after taxes), $29 million ($22 million after taxes) and $36 million ($27 million after taxes) for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, for environmental remediation reserve adjustments.





(b) Includes a pre-tax charge of $422 million ($317 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for accelerated depreciation associated with the permanent closure of our containerboard mill in Orange, Texas and the permanent shutdown of pulp machines at our Riegelwood, North Carolina and Pensacola, Florida mills.





(c) Includes a pre-tax charge of $118 million ($89 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for costs associated with the permanent closure of our containerboard mill in Orange, Texas and the permanent shutdown of pulp machines at our Riegelwood, North Carolina and Pensacola, Florida mills and pre-tax income of $19 million ($14 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for the revision of severance estimates related to our Building a Better IP initiative.





(d) Includes pre-tax income of $6 million ($4 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for interest income associated with the settlement of tax audits and a pre-tax charge of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to the previously announced settlement of the timber monetization restructuring tax matter.





(e) Includes tax expense of $4 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to internal legal entity restructuring and a tax benefit of $23 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to the settlement of tax audits.





(f) Includes a pre-tax charge of $18 million ($14 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for the other-than-temporary impairment of an equity method investment.





(g) Includes charges of $59 million ($50 million after taxes) and $135 million ($126 million after taxes) for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, for impairment and transaction costs related to our former equity method investment in the Ilim joint venture.





(h) Includes pre-tax charges of $48 million ($36 million after taxes) and $63 million ($47 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, for environmental remediation reserve adjustments, a pre-tax charge of $11 million ($8 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for a litigation reserve, pre-tax income of $15 million ($11 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for a legal settlement and a pre-tax charge of $6 million ($5 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for other costs.





(i) Includes a pre-tax charge of $93 million ($70 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for debt extinguishment costs and other pre-tax income of $4 million ($3 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022.





(j) Includes a charge of $76 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the impairment of goodwill in our EMEA Packaging business.





(k) Includes a loss of $10 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment related to the sale of an equity method investment.





(l) Includes a pre-tax net gain of $65 million ($49 million after taxes) for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the monetization of our investment in Sylvamo Corporation.





(m) Includes pre-tax charges of $3 million ($2 million after taxes) and $58 million ($43 million after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to the previously announced settlement of the timber monetization restructuring tax matter.





(n) Includes tax expense of $45 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to a foreign deferred tax valuation allowance, a tax benefit of $604 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the previously announced settlement of the timber monetization restructuring tax matter and a tax benefit of $66 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the tax-free exchange of our shares of Sylvamo Corporation.





(o) Includes a charge of $533 million (before and after taxes) for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for the impairment of our equity method investment in connection with our announced plan to sell our interest in the Ilim joint venture.









INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Earnings

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions, except per share amounts)



























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



Net Earnings (Loss) $ (284)

$ (318)

$ 165

$ 288

$ 1,504



Less: Discontinued operations, net of taxes (gain) loss -

489

27

14

237



Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations (284)

171

192

302

1,741



Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income) 14

(48)

13

54

(192)



Add back: Net special items expense (income) 546

144

29

572

233



Income taxes - Non-operating pension and special items (134)

42

(10)

(173)

(614)



Adjusted Operating Earnings $ 142

$ 309

$ 224

$ 755

$ 1,168





























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



Diluted Earnings per Common Share as Reported $ (0.82)

$ (0.90)

$ 0.47

$ 0.82

$ 4.10



Less: Discontinued operations, net of taxes (gain) loss -

1.38

0.08

0.04

0.64



Continuing Operations (0.82)

0.48

0.55

0.86

4.74



Add back: Non-operating pension expense (income) 0.04

(0.13)

0.04

0.15

(0.52)



Add back: Net special items expense (income) 1.58

0.41

0.08

1.64

0.63



Income taxes per share - Non-operating pension and special items (0.39)

0.11

(0.03)

(0.49)

(1.67)



Adjusted Operating Earnings per Share $ 0.41

$ 0.87

$ 0.64

$ 2.16

$ 3.18



























Notes:

































Adjusted Operating Earnings is a non-GAAP measure. Net earnings (loss) is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company calculates Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) by excluding the after-tax effect of discontinued operations, non-operating pension expense (income) and items considered by management to be unusual or otherwise not reflective of on-going operations (net special items) as reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Operations and related notes included in this release from the earnings reported under U.S. GAAP. Management uses this measure to focus on on-going operations, and believes that it is useful to investors because it enables them to perform meaningful comparisons of past and present consolidated operating results from continuing operations. The Company believes that using this information, along with net earnings, provides for a more complete analysis of the results of operations by quarter.

Since diluted earnings per share are computed independently for each period, twelve-month per share amounts may not equal the sum of respective quarters.

INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales and Earnings by Business Segment

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)









Net Sales by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,









2023

2022

2023

2023

2022







Industrial Packaging $ 3,842

$ 4,169

$ 3,787

$ 15,596

$ 17,451







Global Cellulose Fibers 656

842

725

2,890

3,227







Corporate and Inter-segment Sales 103

122

101

430

483







Net Sales $ 4,601

$ 5,133

$ 4,613

$ 18,916

$ 21,161



































Operating Profit (Loss) by Business Segment



























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,









2023

2022

2023

2023

2022







Industrial Packaging $ 315

$ 416

$ 325

$ 1,266

$ 1,742







Global Cellulose Fibers (58)

35

27

(17)

106







Total Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss) $ 257

$ 451

$ 352

$ 1,249

$ 1,848



































Earnings (Loss) Before Income Taxes and Equity Earnings (326)

322

232

382

1,511







Interest expense, net 52

59 (d) 58

231 (a) 325 (d)





Adjustment for less than wholly owned subsidiaries (g) (2)

(3)

-

(2)

(5)







Corporate expenses, net (9)

(20)

20

27

34







Corporate net special items (1) (b) 65 (e) 29 (b) 28 (b) 99 (e)





Business net special items 529 (c) 76 (f) -

529 (c) 76 (f)





Non-operating pension expense (income) 14

(48)

13

54

(192)







Business Segment Operating Profit (Loss) (h) $ 257

$ 451

$ 352

$ 1,249

$ 1,848



































(a) Includes income of $6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for interest income associated with the settlement of tax audits and a charge of $3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 related to the previously announced settlement of the timber monetization restructuring tax matter.



(b) Includes charges of $7 million, $29 million and $36 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 and the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, respectively, for environmental remediation reserve adjustments and income of $8 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for the revision of severance estimates related to our Building a Better IP initiative.



(c) Related to Industrial Packaging, includes a charge of $428 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for accelerated depreciation, severance and other costs associated with the permanent closure of our containerboard mill in Orange, Texas and income of $8 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for the revision of severance estimates related to our Building a Better IP initiative.





Related to Global Cellulose Fibers, includes a charge of $112 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for accelerated depreciation, severance and other costs associated with the permanent shutdown of pulp machines at our Riegelwood, North Carolina and Pensacola, Florida mills and income of $3 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 for the revision of severance estimates related to our Building a Better IP initiative.



(d) Includes charges of $3 million and $58 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, related to the previously announced settlement of the timber monetization restructuring tax matter.



(e) Includes charges of $48 million and $63 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, for environmental remediation reserve adjustments, a charge of $11 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for a litigation reserve, a loss of $10 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for the foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment related to the sale of an equity method investment, a charge of $93 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for debt extinguishment costs, a net gain of $65 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the monetization of our investment in Sylvamo Corporation, income of $15 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 for a legal settlement and other income of $4 million and a charge of $2 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022, respectively.



(f) Related to Industrial Packaging, includes a charge of $76 million for the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 related to the impairment of goodwill in our EMEA Packaging business.



(g) Operating profits for business segments include each segment's percentage share of the profits of subsidiaries included in that segment that are less than wholly owned. The pre-tax earnings for these subsidiaries is adjusted here to present consolidated earnings before income taxes and equity earnings.



(h) As set forth in the chart above, business segment operating profit is defined as earnings (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings, but including the impact of less than wholly owned subsidiaries, and excluding interest expense, net, corporate expenses, net, corporate net special items, business net special items and non-operating pension expense. Business segment operating profit is a measure reported to our management for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to our business segments and assessing the performance of our business segments. Business segment operating profit is presented in our financial statement footnotes in accordance with ASC 280.





INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Sales Volume by Product (a)

Preliminary and Unaudited

International Paper Consolidated























Three Months Ended

December 31,

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2023

2022



Industrial Packaging (In thousands of short tons)





















Corrugated Packaging (b) 2,325

2,443

2,329

9,428

10,202



Containerboard 783

546

677

2,604

2,642



Recycling 535

545

529

2,152

2,190



Saturated Kraft 42

42

40

160

188



Gypsum /Release Kraft 58

67

58

237

251



EMEA Packaging (b) 331

342

299

1,282

1,376



Industrial Packaging 4,074

3,985

3,932

15,863

16,849



Global Cellulose Fibers (In thousands of metric tons) (c) 676

711

692

2,681

2,893



























(a) Sales volumes include third party and inter-segment sales and exclude sales of equity investees.







(b) Volumes for corrugated box sales reflect consumed tons sold ("CTS"). Board sales by these businesses reflect invoiced tons.







(c) Includes North American volumes and internal sales to mills.

































INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Balance Sheet

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets







Current Assets







Cash and Temporary Investments

$ 1,113

$ 804 Accounts and Notes Receivable, Net

3,059

3,284 Contract Assets

433

481 Inventories

1,889

1,942 Assets Held for Sale

-

133 Other

114

126 Total Current Assets

6,608

6,770 Plants, Properties and Equipment, Net

10,150

10,431 Investments

163

186 Long-Term Financial Assets of Variable Interest Entities

2,312

2,294 Goodwill

3,041

3,041 Overfunded Pension Plan Assets

118

297 Right of Use Assets

448

424 Deferred Charges and Other Assets

421

497 Total Assets

$ 23,261

$ 23,940 Liabilities and Equity







Current Liabilities







Notes Payable and Current Maturities of Long-Term Debt

138

763 Accounts Payable and Other Current Liabilities

3,821

4,237 Total Current Liabilities

3,959

5,000 Long-Term Debt

5,455

4,816 Long-Term Nonrecourse Financial Liabilities of Variable Interest Entities

2,113

2,106 Deferred Income Taxes

1,552

1,732 Underfunded Pension Benefit Obligation

280

281 Postretirement and Postemployment Benefit Obligation

140

150 Long-Term Lease Obligations

312

283 Other Liabilities

1,095

1,075 Equity







Common Stock

449

449 Paid-in Capital

4,730

4,725 Retained Earnings

9,491

9,855 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss

(1,565)

(1,925)



13,105

13,104 Less: Common Stock Held in Treasury, at Cost

4,750

4,607 Total Equity

8,355

8,497 Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 23,261

$ 23,940











INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)



Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022 Operating Activities







Net earnings (loss)

$ 288

$ 1,504 Depreciation, amortization and cost of timber harvested

1,432

1,040 Deferred income tax expense (benefit), net

(156)

(773) Restructuring and other charges, net

99

89 Periodic pension (income) expense, net

94

(116) Net (gains) losses on mark to market investments

-

(65) Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of businesses

-

76 Net (gains) losses on sales and impairments of equity method investments

153

543 Equity method dividends received

13

204 Equity (earnings) losses, net of taxes

(108)

(291) Other, net

20

108 Changes in current assets and liabilities







Accounts and notes receivable

255

(59) Contract assets

48

(103) Inventories

73

(162) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(402)

110 Interest payable

(19)

41 Other

43

28 Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities

1,833

2,174 Investment Activities







Invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries

(1,141)

(931) Proceeds from sale of equity method investments, net of transaction costs

472

- Proceeds from exchange of equity securities

-

311 Proceeds from sale of fixed assets

4

13 Other

(3)

(1) Cash Provided By (Used For) Investment Activities

(668)

(608) Financing Activities







Repurchases of common stock and payments of restricted stock tax withholding

(218)

(1,284) Issuance of debt

783

1,011 Reduction of debt

(780)

(1,017) Change in book overdrafts

(8)

1 Dividends paid

(642)

(673) Net debt tender premiums paid

-

(89) Other

(1)

(3) Cash Provided By (Used for) Financing Activities

(866)

(2,054) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Temporary Investments

10

(3) Change in Cash and Temporary Investments

309

(491) Cash and Temporary Investments







Beginning of the period

804

1,295 End of the period

$ 1,113

$ 804











INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY

Reconciliation of Cash Provided by Operations to Free Cash Flow

Preliminary and Unaudited

(In millions)









Three Months Ended

December 31,

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022



Cash Provided By (Used For) Operating Activities $ 492

$ 761

$ 1,833

$ 2,174



Adjustments:

















Cash invested in capital projects, net of insurance recoveries (305)

(322)

(1,141)

(931)



Free Cash Flow $ 187

$ 439

$ 692

$ 1,243

























Free cash flow is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measure and the most directly comparable GAAP measure is cash provided by operations. Management believes that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures the amount of cash generated that is available, after reinvesting in the business, to maintain a strong balance sheet, pay dividends, repurchase stock, service debt and make investments for future growth. It should not be inferred that the entire free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. By adjusting for certain items that are not indicative of the Company's ongoing performance, free cash flow also enables investors to perform meaningful comparisons between past and present periods.









The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of our results calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, the Company's presentation of non-GAAP measures in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures disclosed by other companies, including companies in the same industry as International Paper.









Management believes non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with information presented in accordance with GAAP, can facilitate a better understanding of the impact of various factors and trends on the Company's financial condition and results of operations. Management also uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and in evaluating the Company's performance. Investors are cautioned to not place undue reliance on any non-GAAP financial measures used in this release.











