Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DM00 | ISIN: CA1350861060 | Ticker-Symbol: 1GC
Tradegate
01.02.24
14:49 Uhr
11,940 Euro
+0,530
+4,64 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,62011,91514:52
11,62011,91514:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANADA GOOSE
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANADA GOOSE HOLDINGS INC11,940+4,64 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.