DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE), a leading global security products and solutions provider, has acquired, through one of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Boss Door Controls.

Established in 2009 and based in Livingston, Scotland, Boss Door Controls is a door solutions provider in the UK. Serving customers in the specified door hardware market, its portfolio includes door closers and levers, automatic door operators and pocket door frames.

Boss Door Controls will operate as part of the Allegion International segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Tim Eckersley.

" Bringing Boss Door Controls to Allegion both complements and expands how we go to market in the UK, bolstering our local business with a strong architectural channel and a flexible supply chain," Eckersley said. " Most importantly, Boss Door Controls has a reputation of being a customer-centric company, which aligns to Allegion's position as a leading partner of choice in our industry. Together, we'll offer our customers a larger network of door hardware specification experts and a broader portfolio of products and solutions that can be tailored to meet their unique needs."

Boss Door Controls Managing Director Russell Marks will join Allegion with this acquisition, supporting a smooth integration and helping advance Allegion's regional business.

" This strategic combination will provide Boss Door Controls with additional routes to market in the UK and benefit our customers with access to a wider portfolio of high-quality security solutions," Marks said. " Our team is excited to join Allegion, a global company known for category-leading brands and a culture of operational and customer excellence that will enhance our business."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Allegion

Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) is a global pioneer in seamless access, with leading brands like CISA®, Interflex®, LCN®, Schlage®, SimonsVoss® and Von Duprin®. Focusing on security around the door and adjacent areas, Allegion secures people and assets with a range of solutions for homes, businesses, schools and institutions. Allegion had $3.3 billion in revenue in 2022, and its security products are sold around the world.

For more, visit www.allegion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the company's ability to successfully integrate the business, the company's ability achieve the anticipated strategic and financial benefits of the acquisition, the company's business plans and strategy, the company's growth strategy, the company's capital allocation strategy, the competitive environment, and the performance of the markets in which the company operates. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "aim," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "outlook," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar expressions generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may relate to such matters as projections of revenue, margins, expenses, tax rate and provisions, earnings, cash flows, benefit obligations, dividends, share purchases or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations, including those relating to any statements concerning expected development, performance or market share relating to our products and services; any statements regarding future economic conditions or our performance; any statements regarding pending investigations, claims or disputes; any statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements, as these statements are based on the company's currently available information and our current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. They are subject to future events, risks and uncertainties - many of which are beyond the company's control - as well as potentially inaccurate assumptions, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors and other risks that may affect the company's business or that could cause actual results to differ materially are included in filings the company makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in its other SEC filings. All forward-looking statements in this press release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. The company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

