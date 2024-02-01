NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 06.45 A.M. ET).
In the Green
Elevai Labs, Inc. (ELAB) is up over 94% at $1.32. FibroBiologics, Inc. Common Stock (FBLG) is up over 70% at $49.50. Nextracker Inc. (NXT) is up over 23% at $55.88. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (RLMD) is up over 12% at $4.44. Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) is up over 11% at $1.38. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) is up over 11% at $1.07. Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) is up over 9% at $4.87. Captivision Inc. (CAPT) is up over 8% at $6.29. TROOPS, Inc. (TROO) is up over 8% at $2.07. NKGen Biotech, Inc. (NKGN) is up over 8% at $1.63. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) is up over 7% at $252.50. Bit Brother Limited (BETS) is up over 7% at $3.28. Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM) is up over 7% at $2.21. NexGen Energy Ltd. (NXE) is up over 5% at $8.04.
In the Red
Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB) is down over 59% at $3.59. Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc. (BFRG) is down over 29% at $3.43. ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (AEY) is down over 23% at $1.40. GRI Bio, Inc. (GRI) is down over 12% at $1.42. Nyxoah S.A. (NYXH) is down over 9% at $9.81. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (ARQT) is down over 9% at $5.30. Rail Vision Ltd. (RVSN) is down over 8% at $13.58. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (RKLB) is down over 8% at $4.45. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (CCTG) is down over 7% at $19.63. ING Groep N.V. (ING) is down over 7% at $13.19. Minim, Inc. (MINM) is down over 7% at $3.80. Wolfspeed, Inc. (WOLF) is down over 6% at $30.38. Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (ENSC) is down over 6% at $1.51. Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) is down over 5% at $1.68.
