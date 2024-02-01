Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.02.2024
Uran-Geheimtipp – Eric Sprott, Elon Musk und Warren Buffett sind „für Atomenergie“!
PR Newswire
01.02.2024 | 13:30
54 Leser
BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 01

BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Sustainable American Income Trust plc as at 31 December 2023 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/blackrock-sustainable-american-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Caroline Driscoll
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2427

1 February 2024



