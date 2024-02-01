Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - NxGen Brands, Inc. (OTC Pink: NXGB) ("NxGen" or the "Company") (www.nxgenbrands.com) announces it is setting the product launch date for its exciting new "Mad Scoops Anabolic Protein", available in four flavors, as March 15th 2024 from its Mad House Supps range (www.madhousesupps.com).

According to Fortune Business Insights, the US protein supplement market was valued at $8.2bn in 2022 and is forecast to grow to $16.4bn by 2029. Mad House's new Protein will be fortified with 3 sources of ultra-premium protein, plus digeseb which is an innovate 'NO-BLOAT' protein absorption ingredient, making the customers' use experience of this product significantly better than other comparable products, the Company believes, making it a truly unique product that is well placed to attract consumers in this market space to the brand.





Mad Scoops Anabolic Protein



Coming in four flavors, "Milk & Cookies", "Frosted Sugar Cookie", "Peanut Butter Brookie" and "State Fair Churros", the product will also have what the industry calls 'inclusions'. These are real pieces of churro, cookie, brookie and cookie and not just flavoring, making yet another unique selling point for the product.

Speaking about the new protein product, CEO Joseph Lawanson had this to say: "'The Perfect Protein Does Exist…until now' is our motto for our new Mad House Scoops protein. It will contain 23g of protein with 11g of amino acids to make this the perfect protein blend. Each scoop of 'Mad House Scoops' contains the core building blocks necessary to create a true 'Circus Freak' physique. I cannot wait for people to be able to get hold of this product from the NxGen Brands family of products."

In a January 16th 2024 release from the Company, they stated that their belief is that the protein, along with the Storm Lifestyles 'Shrooms' (www.stormlifestyles.com), will deliver an additional $1.2m in topline revenue to the company in the subsequent twelve months following launch.

About NxGen Brands, Inc.

NxGen Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded company under the symbol NXGB. The Company is building a profitable Nutritional Supplements company, comprising of several brands.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of NxGen Brands, Inc.'s future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of NxGen, its subsidiaries and concepts to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on NxGen's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. NxGen cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, NxGen undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by NxGen.

Corporate Contact:

ceo@nxgenbrands.com

