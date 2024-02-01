Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - Roman Ulyanov, the founder of Greeneration, announced today that the company is expanding from a vertical farm to a food hub.

The founder of Greeneration discussed the company's expansion from a vertical farm into an full house for developing innovative, sustainable foods:

"We realised that to make the difference with the quality of ingredients and F&B diversity, we needed to expand beyond just growing greens," said Roman Ulyanov. "At Foodhub, we're passionate about creating new food and beverages that are in line with the latest consumption habits and trends. We connected to the best chefs in town,leveraging their collective expertise and creativity in co-creation to come up with innovative new products and ingredients. We also involve our customers and experts in the review process, helping us to identify and respond to market trends more quickly."

The company entered the market in 2023 with the aim of raising the level of service and quality in the world's new gastronomic capital. Their expansion to an integrated food hub has allowed them to offer a unique range of products and educational programs that meet the demands of modern chefs, culinary enthusiasts, and the HoReCa sector. Every day at Greeneration Food Hub, the team works to push the boundaries of what food can be - nutritious, ethical, sustainable and planet-friendly. Their vision is for a greener generation of food, and a future where the health of people and the planet are intrinsically linked.

Greeneration plans to unlock the beverage category and introduce the market outstanding cold brew in the next quarter.

About Greeneration:

Greeneration specializes in cultivating and providing naturally grown, locally sourced ingredients. By focusing on local production, the initiative strives to decrease the UAE's dependence on imported foods, boost export potential, and reduce unhealthy food consumption, enhancing both national food security and the country's international goodwill.

