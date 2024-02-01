Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2024) - BlockMint Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BKMT) ("BlockMint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Beck as the Company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to replace outgoing CEO Nelson Ijih who is resigning as CEO and from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") due to competing demands on his time. Mr. Beck has also been appointed to the Board.

Mr. Beck was a co-founder of the Company and previously worked as its Chief Operating Officer until his departure in 2022 to pursue other business interests. Mr. Beck is a co-inventor of the intellectual property assigned to BlockMint at the Company's inception. He holds BS and MS degrees in Applied Mathematics and Engineering, respectively.

BlockMint's new CEO, Dan Beck, commented: "While I'll greatly miss the opportunity to collaborate with my long-time partner Nelson Ijih, I'm excited to return to BlockMint to evaluate new business opportunities that leverage on the Company's longstanding expertise in distributed blockchain technologies, artificial intelligence and related areas. On behalf of the BlockMint team, I would like to thank Nelson for his many contributions to the Company over the past five years and wish him well in his future endeavors."

About BlockMint Technologies Inc.

BlockMint operates the website carbontokensmarket.com, which was created to be a single source of information on the expanding carbon tokens market; and operates the Minter browser (available at getminter.com) which enables a more decentralized deployment of blockchain based applications by allowing users to use their spare computing power to mine cryptocurrencies to earn either carbon credits to help offset their carbon footprint or fractional ownership in a NFT.

On behalf of

BLOCKMINT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Dan Beck

Dan Beck, CEO

info@blockmint.ai

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business strategy and objectives of BlockMint. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. There is further no assurance that the Company will be successful in profitably operating its business, including its website and the Minter browser, in the manner described. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/196443

SOURCE: BlockMint Technologies Inc.