LatticeFlow AI, the leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform for enabling enterprises to build performant, safe, and trustworthy AI systems at scale, today announced the appointment of Tom Ulrich as Senior Vice President and General Manager for North America. More recently, Tom served as Vice President of Sales, Financial Services at C3.AI, where he played a key role in launching the company's AI banking business which led to a successful IPO in 2019 (NYSE:AI).

Tom's appointment follows LatticeFlow AI's strategic expansion into the US market. With over 25 years of experience, Tom has proven expertise in building and developing world class sales teams for high-growth enterprise SaaS companies.

"Tom brings unmatched expertise in scaling early to mid-stage tech companies into hyper-growth phases. At LatticeFlow AI, Tom will play a vital role in accelerating our growth trajectory by identifying strategic business opportunities and driving revenue growth in the North American market," said Petar Tsankov, CEO Co-founder of LatticeFlow AI.

Earlier in his career, Tom held various sales leadership roles at MicroStrategy, where he helped grow the company from $20 million to $500 million, culminating in a successful IPO (NASDAQ:MSTR). Throughout his professional journey, Tom has remained steadfast in his dedication to helping clients unlock business value through data-driven insights.

"As AI becomes increasingly integral in our daily lives, ensuring model trust, safety, and a positive societal impact is more important than ever. I'm excited and honored to join the LatticeFlow AI team, collaborating with some of the best AI engineers in the world who are focused on tackling these challenges. I look forward to helping our customers harness the power of AI, while accelerating model performance and safety," said Tom Ulrich.

"Tom joining LatticeFlow AI serves as yet another testimonial to the Company's ability to attract world-class talent," stated Andre Boisvert, Chairman of LatticeFlow AI. "Tom's extensive experience in building global sales teams across five distinct enterprise software companies, with a particular focus on predictive analytics and AI, underscores his invaluable potential for propelling LatticeFlow AI's advancement."

Tom received an MBA from George Washington University with a major in International Business and is based in Vienna, VA.

About LatticeFlow AI

Founded by world renowned AI researchers from ETH Zurich, LatticeFlow AI enables enterprise companies to develop production-ready machine learning models at scale. By systematically identifying and fixing model and data issues at scale, we help enterprises unlock the true potential of AI. Additionally, we offer a comprehensive technical AI assessment to assist enterprises achieve regulatory compliance, reliability and robustness for their mission-critical AI applications. LatticeFlow AI has won several awards including the AI Privacy Challenge in April 2023, followed by the Swiss AI Award and the US Army Global AI Award.

