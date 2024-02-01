

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The weekly Jobless Claims, Manufacturing Activity and Construction Spending will be the highlights on Thursday. Earnings reports also might get attention.



Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open higher. Asian shares closed mostly up, while European shares are trading broadly higher.



As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were adding 64 points, the S&P 500 futures were gaining 23.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 112.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Tuesday near their worst levels of the day. The Nasdaq plunged 345.89 points or 2.2 percent to 15,164.01, the S&P 500 tumbled 79.32 points or 1.6 percent to 4,845.65 and the Dow slid 317.01 points or 0.8 percent to 38,150.30.



On the economic front, the Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 214K, while it was up 214K in the prior week.



The Productivity and Costs for the fourth quarter is scheduled at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 2.3 percent, while it was up 5.2 percent in the prior quarter.



The PMI Manufacturing Final for January will be released at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 50.3.



The Construction Spending for December will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 0.5 percent, while it was up 0.4 percent in November.



The ISM Manufacturing Index for January is expected at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 47.4, while it was up 47.4 in December.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Gas report for the week will be issued at 10.30 a ET. The gas stock in the prior week was down 326 bcf.



The 8-week bill auction will be held at 11.30 am ET.



Asian stocks turned in a mixed performance on Thursday. China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.64 percent to 2,770.74.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.52 percent to 15,566.21.



Japanese markets fell notably. The Nikkei average dropped 0.76 percent to 36,011.46. The broader Topix index settled 0.67 percent lower at 2,534.04.



Australian markets fell sharply. The benchmark S&P ASX 200 fell 1.20 percent to 7,588.20. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 1.19 percent lower at 7,818.80.



