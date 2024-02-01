

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's consumer price inflation eased in January to the lowest level in just over two years, a flash estimate from Statistics Austria showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 4.5 percent year-over-year in January, slower than the 5.6 percent increase in December.



Further, the latest inflation was the weakest since December 2021.



The slowdown in inflation was largely attributed to lower household energy prices, especially electricity costs, the agency said.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in January.



The EU measure of the harmonised index of consumer prices, or HICP, also rose at a slower rate of 4.3 percent versus a 5.7 percent increase in December. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.4 percent.



