American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Announces February Slate of Conferences

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, will be attending the following conferences in February where they will be presenting, leading discussions or meeting with customers and industry partners.

Center for Strategic & International Studies (CSIS) - Mineral Processing Private Roundtable : February 1, 2024

Location: Washington D.C. USA

The CSIS Energy Security and Climate Change Program provides innovative, strategic insights and policy solutions by examining energy issues at the intersection of geopolitics, policy, markets, and development. Collaborating with leaders in government, industry, academia, and civil society, CSIS develops projects to help decisionmakers design smart energy policies that balance economic, environmental, and security priorities.

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-Founder and Director of ReElement Technologies will be attending and contributing to the roundtable panel discussion; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Investing In African Mining INDABA : February 5 - February 8, 2024

Location: Cape Town, South Africa

Since its inception in 1994, Mining Indaba has grown from a small conference to one of the most highly anticipated events in the industry, welcoming mining professionals from all over the world. The event is solely dedicated to the successful capitalization and development of mining interests in Africa, with a unique and widening perspective of the African mining industry. From connecting mining companies with leading investors to provide a platform for important industry discussions, supporting the long-term economic and sustainable growth across the continent.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) - Lobito Corridor Private Sector Investment Forum : February 8, 2024

Location: Lusaka, Zambia

The Governments of the Republic of Zambia and the United States of America and the Africa Finance Corporation will be hosting this event to discuss private funding for the Lobito Corridor to connect southern Democratic Republic of Congo and northwestern Zambia to regional and global trade markets via the Port of Lobito in Angola.

Ben Kincade, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Purdue University - EV Opportunity Meeting : February 8, 2024

Location: Purdue University's Dauch Center for the Management of Manufacturing Enterprises, West Lafayette, Indiana USA

Ben Wrightsman, President of ReElement Technologies will be attending and presenting; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Motor, Drive Systems & Magnetics (MDSM) 2024 : February 13 - February 15, 2024

Location: Orlando, FL USA

MDSM is the world's leading conference & expo focused on the latest technical advancements in motor, drive systems, motion control, magnetic applications, technology, and rare earth materials. For more information, visit www.magneticsconference.com.

Mark Jensen, Chief Executive Officer of American Resources Corp will be attending and presenting on several topics; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Mark LaVerghetta, Co-Founder and Director of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

The Arkansas Lithium Innovation Summit : February 15 - February 16, 2024

Location: Little Rock, Arkansas USA

Presented by Standard Lithium, ExxonMobil, Albemarle, and TETRA Technologies, The inaugural, two-day meeting will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and key stakeholders to highlight the significant role of lithium in the energy transition and how Arkansas is strategically positioning itself in this vital sector.

Bob Galyen, Director and Technical Advisor of ReElement Technologies will be attending.

Chris Moorman, Chief Commercial Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

HBS Africa Business Conference : February 16 - February 17, 2024

Location: Harvard Business School, Cambridge, Massachusetts USA

The HBS Africa Business Conference is the largest student-run African conference in the world today. Held annually over the past 26 years, the conference hosts leaders and experts on Africa to discuss the state of and opportunity across the continent. This year, they are both celebrating 26 years of the conference and exploring Africa's next chapter under the theme: "Africa Forward: Competing in a Global Era." For more information, visit Harvard's 26th Annual African Business Conference website.

Shane Tragethon, Vice President of International Strategy of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

NAATBatt 2024: February 19 - February 22, 2024

Location: Carlsbad, California USA

NAATBatt International, the trade association for advanced battery technology in North America, is holding its 15th annual meeting & conference In Carlsbad, CA. NAATBatt 2024 will focus on the rapid build-out of advanced battery manufacturing in North America. NAATBatt annual meetings are open to NAATBatt members and non-members. The meeting is the top industry networking and market intelligence gathering each year in the North American advanced battery industry. Top executives, scientists and investors use the meeting to renew acquaintances, see new companies and technologies and hear about the latest developments in the industry. For more information, visit www.nac.naatbatt.org/.

Ben Wrightsman, President of ReElement Technologies will be attending and presenting; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

Chris Moorman, Chief Commercial Officer of ReElement Technologies will be attending; to set up a time to meet, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

About ReElement Technologies LLC

ReElement Technologies LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

833-475-8247

arec@jtcir.com

RedChip Companies Inc.

Robert Foley

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Info@redchip.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

Vice President of Corporate Finance and Communications

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on accesswire.com