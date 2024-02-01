Visterra Landscape Group Acquires GroundsPRO

GroundsPRO joins Oberson's under the Visterra umbrella as part of the national commercial landscaping platform's expansion in the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana region

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Visterra Landscape Group, a premier commercial landscaping platform, today announced the acquisition of West Chester, Ohio-based GroundsPRO, a full-service commercial grounds maintenance provider serving the Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana markets. Alongside existing Visterra partner company Oberson's, the move creates the region's most trusted, experienced, and safety-driven provider of commercial landscaping, street sweeping, and critical winter services for property managers, commercial organizations, and public institutions.

The company will operate as GroundsPRO across the majority of its service areas and will continue to be led by its founder, Tony Wilson, who will also serve as Visterra's Midwest Regional President. Jeff Hahn of GroundsPRO will provide leadership as Senior Regional Manager, and Oberson's founder, Chad Oberson, will lead Visterra's landscape construction and regional sales efforts while supporting M&A activity across the Midwest.

"Welcoming GroundsPRO is an exciting milestone for Visterra," commented Visterra CEO Alan Handley. "This partnership perfectly aligns with our focus on working alongside founders and owners of culturally compatible, high-caliber commercial landscaping providers to provide the resources needed to expand offerings, optimize service delivery, and further enhance safety practices to continue to deliver an unmatched customer experience."

"We are thrilled to join the Visterra platform - and leverage the outstanding resources and network it affords - to serve our valued customers with even greater capabilities while investing and growing the business across the vibrant Tristate region," commented Tony Wilson. "The mutual respect and friendship Chad Oberson and I have built further confirms the natural fit for our companies to continue growing together under the Visterra umbrella."

"This partnership with GroundsPRO will allow us to offer meaningful new opportunities for employees and underscores our commitment to serving the customers of both businesses, who will now benefit from an even greater level of trust and assurance that their commercial landscaping partner is stronger than ever," commented Chad Oberson.

Founders and owners of commercial landscaping businesses interested in learning more about a potential partnership with Visterra may contact inquiry@vlgllc.com.

Visterra Landscape Group is a premier commercial landscaping platform, safely delivering expert landscape maintenance, enhancement, construction, and critical winter services with a reputation for excellence in client service. With incumbent partner leaders guiding day-to-day operations, Visterra continues to grow its platform with a team that prioritizes employee well-being, safety, and career opportunities. Visterra partner companies include Riverside Services serving greater Boston; Dyna-Mist serving north Texas; and Oberson's and GroundsPRO serving Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana. For more information, visit www.vlgllc.com.

