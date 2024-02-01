The third-party review emphasizes a commitment to ensuring strong cybersecurity procedures

Snow Software, the global leader in technology intelligence, today announced successful completion of the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 examination for the Snow Atlas platform. The examination, which took place between June 1 and November 30, 2023, is a testament to Snow's commitment to security, the ability to respond to meet the needs of users and the effectiveness of controls which address operations and compliance.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 examinations are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users who require detailed information and assurances regarding the relevant controls in place to handle sensitive information. A Type 2 examination evaluates the operational effectiveness of controls covering security, availability and processing integrity over a specific period of time, building on the baseline established within the SOC 2 Type 1 audit.

"This is a significant achievement for our security program and for the Snow Atlas platform," said Alastair Pooley, Chief Information Officer at Snow. "Security and compliance are among our top priorities, and achieving this certification is both a testament to and validation of our commitment to strong security practices around the data our customers entrust to us. We will continue to ensure our products and services meet the highest security requirements, maintaining our commitment to our customers and further elevating Snow Atlas as the ideal solution for organizations looking to gain visibility into their IT estate."

The independent third-party auditor Schellman Company LLC, a leading global professional services firm, conducted the audits required for the SOC 2 Type 2 examination. The audits ensure Snow Atlas follows the required information security practices, policies, procedures and operations to meet the necessary standards around security, availability and confidentiality. The Snow Atlas platform successfully met all criteria in the Security Trust Services category.

In 2022, Snow completed the SOC 2 Type 1 and ISO27001, in addition to becoming a CSA Star Level 1. For more information on Snow's security certifications, please visit: https://www.snowsoftware.com/trust-compliance/

