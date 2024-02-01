MammaPrint 70-gene signature to aid in evaluation of de-escalation of radiation therapy in Stage I, Hormone Sensitive, HER2-Negative breast cancer

Agendia, Inc., announced today that the first patient to use MammaPrint as an enrollment biomarker for the DEBRA Trial is to be enrolled. The Phase III NRG Oncology De-Escalation of Breast Radiation (DEBRA) Trial (NCT04852887) is a clinical study looking at safely reducing the use of breast radiation after lumpectomy for people with low-risk, early-stage breast cancer.

The DEBRA trial will seek to determine if, in comparison to the usual treatment of breast radiation and hormonal therapy, a more conservative treatment of hormonal therapy alone is as effective in women with low-risk, early-stage, hormone-sensitive breast cancer who have had a lumpectomy. The use of MammaPrint in this study will build on researchers' work to identify tailored treatment paths, in this case redefining the standard of care that breast conservation must require both lumpectomy and radiotherapy.

"I am thrilled to be offering this trial to patients with Low Risk MammaPrint because the more we learn about tumor biology, the less likely we are to overtreat women with breast cancer," said Eric Brown, MD, FACS Breast Surgeon, Comprehensive Breast Care, A Division of Michigan Healthcare Professionals, the center which enrolled the first patient for this study using MammaPrint. "Ultimately, we hope that this trial will allow the 70 gene assay to determine benefit of radiation in addition to its current utilization in defining the benefit of chemotherapy and length of endocrine therapy."

MammaPrint is a 70-gene expression profile that reveals the distinct underlying biology of an early-stage tumor to determine its risk of recurrence. A MammaPrint Low Risk result is now used as a biomarker for enrollment criteria to the DEBRA study.

"The Michigan Health Professionals Team is excited to offer our patients personalized care by tailoring radiation treatment based on their unique tumor biology," said Vito Antonucci, MD, Radiation Oncologist, Michigan Healthcare Professional's Radiation Oncology Institute, a center participating in the DEBRA Trial. "Utilization of genomic testing (MammaPrint) has been key in treatment planning for early stage breast cancer patients for many years, and we look forward to exploring additional clinical utility in the management of our patients by optimizing our approach to delivering radiation therapy."

"De-escalation of therapy is critical to improving the care of patients with low-risk, early-stage breast cancer, based on insights gained from gene expression profiling," said William Audeh, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer of Agendia. "With the first patient of this study being enrolled using MammaPrint, we look forward to participating in the development of a new path towards more precise, proactive treatment planning for early-stage breast cancer."

